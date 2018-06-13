Lenovo Crammed A Hexa-Core CPU And 128GB Of Memory Into A Laptop

Lenovo headed to London to take part in AEC Magazine's NXT BLD conference, and the company used the event to launch a new ThinkPad P-Series mobile workstation. The new ThinkPad P52 packs a serious punch--Lenovo crammed a hexa-core Intel Xeon processor, an Nvidia Quadro P3200, and up to 128GB of memory in a 15" body to help you crunch through the most demanding workloads while you're on the go.

The new ThinkPad P52 mobile workstation was designed to take on today’s most demanding workloads--such as 3D rendering, video editing, AR and VR content creation, and artificial intelligence simulations--in a portable solution. The mobile workstation boasts impressive specifications, including some of the most powerful components that you could hope to fit into a computer that's still light enough to be lugged around.

The ThinkPad P52 also includes an optional 4K UHD panel with 100% RGB color gamut, 10-bit color depth, and 400nits brightness. If 3840x2160 isn’t enough pixels for you, the P52's dual Thunderbolt ports can drive an 8K display panel. The laptop is also compatible with the ThinkPad Thunderbolt workstation dock, which gives you more I/O ports for non-portable devices like monitors, printers, and external input peripherals.

Lenovo didn’t announce the price range for the ThinkPad P52 mobile workstation, but the company said the device would be available before the end of the month. See Lenovo’s website for more information about the company’s new powerhouse mobile workstation.