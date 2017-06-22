Lian Li Brought A Bevy Of New Chassis To Computex

Lian Li showcased (pun intended) big cases, small cases, and everything in between in Taipei, and there was no shortage of tempered glass and aluminum at Lian Li's Computex booth this year.

Let's start things off with the biggest and baddest chassis in the booth, shall we? The PC-V3000 is a large mid-tower chassis with a full-cover tempered glass side panel, eight expansion slots, and support for up to E-ATX motherboards. Top panel I/O consists of one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks.



The RGB lighting is controlled by a knob nestled behind the removable aluminum front panel. Other features include mounting locations for nine 3.5" and eight 2.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 360mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, a total of seven 120 / 140mm fans, and radiators up to 420mm.



Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Next up we have the Alpha 550 and Alpha 330 chassis. Both feature steel construction and tempered glass panels. The Apha 550 sports tempered glass on the top, front and both sides and the Alpha 330 on three of its six sides (front and both sides). I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks. Although not as large as the PC-V3000, both chassis are equipped with eight expansion slots, support full-size ATX motherboards, VGA cards up to 350mm, 250mm power supplies, and CPU coolers up to 150mm tall. The cooling system on both chassis supports a total of seven 120 / 140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The PC-Q50 is a mini-tower chassis that comes in both black and a natural aluminum finish and, thanks to a movable-feet feature, this chassis can be orientated vertically or horizontally. Even though the company is targeting the small form factor crowd, this chassis has plenty of room for dual slot graphics cards up to 330mm in length, CPU coolers up to 150mm, two 2.5" SSDs and a pair of 3.5" spinning disks for storage.

We reached out to Lian Li for pricing and availability information and were given an “autumn” time frame for launch. Pricing will be revealed closer to launch.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson