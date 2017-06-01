InXile Entertainment Reveals ‘The Mage’s Tale’ Dungeon Crawler Coming To Oculus Rift June 20, Pre-Orders Available Now

InXile Entertainment announced that its next game is coming to Oculus Rift this month. The developer behind The Bard’s Tale series is taking the plunge into the world of virtual reality with a new game called The Mage’s Tale, which transports you into The Bard’s Tale’s universe.

In The Mage’s Tale, you’re an apprentice of the mystic arts training to become a wizard, but your master was kidnapped, and it’s up to you to save him. You must craft spells to help fight the multitude of deadly creatures you’ll encounter in the “maze-like sewers of Skara Brae” on your quest to save your teacher, Mage Alquin.

The events of The Mage’s Tale fit in The Bard’s Tale timeline between The Bard’s Tale III: Thief of Fate and inXile’s upcoming “flatscreen” RPG, The Bard’s Tale IV. The Mage’s Tale offers 10+ hours of dungeon crawling gameplay in virtual reality. The Mage’s Tale gives you the power to bend the four elements, the wind, ice, lighting, and fire, to your will, and it lets you experience that in first-person virtual reality.

“Our goal was to use the old school tried and true methods of game design and integrate that with everything that Virtual Reality offers,” said Brian Fargo, dungeon crawler expert and CEO of inXile Entertainment. “We wanted to get away from the VR “experience” and create the kind of meaty and full-scale game that gamers appreciate.”

InXile Entertainment said that The Mage’s Tale would launch on the Oculus Store on June 20. The company plans to sell the game for $39, but if you pre-order the game between now and June 19, you’ll get a 10% discount.