Micron Launches the 1300, Refreshing With 96-Layer 3D TLC Flash

Micron has added a new consumer SATA SSD to the company's storage arsenal. The latest Micron 1300 SSD features 96-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash chips and comes as an upgrade to the company's existing 1100 series.

(Image credit: Micron)

Micron offers the new 1300 SATA SSD in conventional 2.5-inch and M.2 formats. Independent of the form factor, the Micron 1300 comes with the same feature set and level of performance.

In terms of features, the Micron 1300 boasts support for device sleep (DEVSLP) low-power mode, asynchronous power-loss protection, adaptive thermal monitoring, Garbage Collection, and S.M.A.R.T. Since the Micron 1300 utilizes an XTS AES-256-bit hardware engine, the manufacturer also offers optional features, such as Opal 2.0 self-encryption, to protect your valuable data without compromising the SSD's performance.

Product 1300 256GB 1300 512GB 1300 1TB 1300 2TB Interface SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps Sequential Read 530 MB/s 530 MB/s 530 MB/s 530 MB/s Sequential Write 520 MB/s 520 MB/s 520 MB/s 520 MB/s Random Read 58,000 IOPS 90,000 IOPS 90,000 IOPS 90,000 IOPS Random Write 87,000 IOPS 87,000 IOPS 87,000 IOPS 87,000 IOPS Endurance 180 TBW 300 TBW 400 TBW 400 TBW MTBF (Million Hours) 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 DEVSLP 5 mW 5 mW 5 mW 10 mW

The Micron 1300 is available in capacities of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB (only available in 2.5-inch format). On the performance front, the drive delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 530 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively. The 256GB model has a random read speed of 58,000 IOPS while the higher-capacity models are rated for 90,000 IOPS. Random write performance is rated at 87,000 IOPS across all models.

The 256GB and 512GB model have an endurance rating of 180 and 300 TBW (Terabytes Written), although the 1TB and 2TB models flaunt a 400 TBW rating. In low-power mode, the Micron 1300 drives draw 5 milliwatts (except the 2TB drive, which consumes 10 milliwatts).

Micron markets the 1300 SSD as an accessible path for hard drive owners to transition over to a SSD. However, the storage manufacturer hasn't revealed pricing or availability.