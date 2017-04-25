Microsoft Advises You Not To Manually Install The Windows 10 Creators Update

Microsoft released the Windows 10 Creators Update earlier this month with new gaming features, creative apps, and other improvements. Now the company has offered some details about the update's rollout and said you shouldn't manually install the update via the Windows 10 Update Assistant.

The Creators Update publicly debuted on April 11. You could download it from Microsoft starting on April 5, however, if you wanted to have it before everyone else. We reported shortly after that April 5 release that how you install the Creators Update changes how you set your privacy settings. If you want to take advantage of the Creators Update's new first-run experience, you have to wait for it to reach your system via official channels.

There are other benefits to waiting for Microsoft to let you know the Creators Update is ready for your system. The company said in today's blog post that it's taken user feedback into account with the update's rollout and used that information to decide what systems are ready for the next version of Windows 10. These safeguards are supposed to protect you from issues with specific hardware, such as Bluetooth devices with Broadcom radios:

For example, our feedback process identified a Bluetooth accessory connectivity issue with PCs that use a specific series of Broadcom radios, ultimately resulting in devices not reconnecting as expected. Once identified, we posted this issue to our Windows community forum, provided user guidance on troubleshooting, and blocked additional devices with these specific Bluetooth radios from updating. Once a solution is available, we will update our forum post and remove the block.

Downloading the Creators Update directly from Microsoft's website bypasses many of those protections. "Therefore, we continue to recommend (unless you’re an advanced user who is prepared to work through some issues) that you wait until the Windows 10 Creators Update is automatically offered to you," Microsoft said. This will help avoid known problems with the update and ensure you see the Creators Update's new privacy flow.

If you don't want to deal with that hassle, you can live vicariously through our tour of the Creators Update's changes. But if you don't mind being a guinea pig, you can install the Creators Update now, and maybe help make sure the next major iteration of Windows 10 is ready for the masses by sharing issues in the Feedback Hub.