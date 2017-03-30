Trending

Microsoft Details Windows 10 Creators Update Rollout

The Windows 10 Creators Update is almost here. Microsoft announced earlier this week that the update, which includes a new performance-boosting Game Mode and direct integration with the Beam streaming service, will arrive on April 11. Now the company has explained how it plans to roll out the Creators Update in phases to help make sure it debuts without any hitches--or at least as few as you can expect with an operating system update.

It turns out that you won't even have to wait until April 11 to get the update: You'll be able to manually install the Creators Update starting April 5 via Update Assistant. "This option is intended for advanced users," Microsoft said in its blog post, "on devices running a licensed version of Windows 10." Installing the operating system update early basically turns you into a human (presumably) guinea pig willing to deal with any unexpected problems.

The Creators Update roll out will properly begin on April 11. But it won't reach everyone at the same time, as Microsoft said in its blog post:

The first phase will target newer devices, especially those we tested together with our OEM hardware partners. We will then expand the Creators Update release to additional devices based on the feedback we receive during the initial phase. We’ll iterate this process over a period of several months until all compatible devices running Windows 10 worldwide are offered the Creators Update.

That's... a little vague. But it's more definitive than the time frame offered to anyone waiting for the Creators Update on Windows Phone. That isn't going to roll out until April 25, and Microsoft carefully noted that "update availability may vary by manufacturer, model, country or region, mobile operator or service provider, specific installed software, hardware limitations and other factors such as feedback from customers." How reassuring!

Members of the Windows Insider Program have already gotten a taste of the Creators Update. For the last several weeks, releases in that program have focused primarily on bug fixes, which led us to guess that Microsoft planned to release the update sooner rather than later. So if you can't even wait until April 5, you can sign up for the Windows Insider Program to take the Creators Update for a whirl before many other Windows 10 users.

  • 30 March 2017 19:04
    MS Beta OS relies on people to try and see what happens...what a joke.
  • 30 March 2017 19:05
    Before claiming that there is performance boost from Game Mode, please test it yourself. I tested the crap out of it and Game Mode doesn't do a squat. If it even does something must be specific. In fact there is no gaming performance boost with Windows 10 compared to Windows 7 at all.
  • esco_sid 30 March 2017 19:34
    19496505 said:
    Before claiming that there is performance boost from Game Mode, please test it yourself. I tested the crap out of it and Game Mode doesn't do a squat. If it even does something must be specific. In fact there is no gaming performance boost with Windows 10 compared to Windows 7 at all.

    It has a lot to do with your hardware it will only help on very low end hardware that is strapped for resources all it does is just free up memory resources and disable tasks to have more hardware resources available but if you have gtx 1080 it wont do squat.

  • Antonio_34 30 March 2017 20:50
    Maybe your computer is just too good for the update.
  • bscoles 30 March 2017 21:01
    Will the media creation tool be updated for this version on the 5th as well?
  • ohim 30 March 2017 21:01
    @FREAK777POWER did you even bother to understand what is the Insider program on MS ? Or do you like to mindless bash everything, if you`re so smart why don`t you start a company?
  • therealduckofdeath 31 March 2017 00:23
    @FREAK777POWER The Game Mode can't upgrade your hardware. If you think that, you should probably stop taking part in things like Insider Preview programs and beta tests. It reduces software priority issues, which can be caused by a million things. It'll save a lot of gamers from spending hours or days on chasing down root causes for various performance issues.
  • USAFRet 31 March 2017 00:30
    19496498 said:
    MS Beta OS relies on people to try and see what happens...what a joke.

    You do know....that is the actual definition of 'beta'. Right?
    You are aware of this?

    And that the Insider program is specifically targeted at people who wish to use, evaluate, and report on 'beta' releases.
    You do know this, right?
  • alextheblue 31 March 2017 04:25
    "That's... a little vague. But it's more definitive than the time frame offered to anyone waiting for the Creators Update on Windows Phone. That isn't going to roll out until April 25, and Microsoft carefully noted that "update availability may vary by manufacturer, model, country or region, mobile operator or service provider, specific installed software, hardware limitations and other factors such as feedback from customers." How reassuring!"

    1) Staggered rollouts are normal. They often stagger major releases regardless of whether you're talking about PCs, phones, or a console. Not news.

    2) They're covering their butts, in cases of factors outside of their control, or if they run into issues. If there's a delay... it's software, man. Think of it like game development, but bigger and more vital to your system.

    With that in mind, they've said the same things in past updates and I've never had an issue bypassing my carrier and getting the update around the release date.
  • hannibal 31 March 2017 07:44
    Also the game mode affect only certain games, not all of them... people seems not to read what is writen.
