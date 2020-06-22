Trending

MSI Is Building Its New Gaming Desktops in America

But the parts still come from China and Taiwan.

MSI Gaming Desktops
MSI today unveiled a new lineup of gaming desktops that it will build in the United States. The company, which typically manufactures its prebuilt machines in Taiwan, has a new series, the MIA Gaming Desktop, which stands for “Made in America.”

That nomenclature isn’t 100% correct, however. The desktops, which will feature Intel’s latest 10th Gen Core CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX or GTX Super graphics cards, will be assembled out of the company’s U.S. home base in City of Industry, Calif. But MSI will still import the components it uses in these rigs.

MSI told Tom’s Hardware that the reason for building the desktops in the United States was to facilitate the shipment of its products in North America. It did not specify if it was getting any government subsidies or other incentives for the business. The other desktops MSI is announcing today, updates to the MSI Trident X, Trident 3 and Trident AS, will continue to be built and shipped from its operations in Asia.

There are four models in the MIA lineup: the Aegis RS, Aegis R, Codex R and Aegis SE.

Specs


MSI Aegis RSMSI Aegis RMSI Codex RMSI Aegis SE
CPUUp to Intel Core i9-10900KUp to Intel Core i7-10700Up to Intel Core i7-10700Core i5-10400F
ChipsetIntel Z490Intel B460Intel B460Intel H410
GPUUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SuperUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SuperUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SuperNvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4-3000Up to 16GB DDR4-3000Up to 16GB DDR4-30008GB DDR4-3000
StorageUp to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD1TB SSD or 512GB SSD and 1TB HDDUp to 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD240GB SSD and 1TB HDD
PSUUp to 750W 80 Plus Gold SFXUp to 650W 80 Plus GoldUp to 500WUp to 350W
NetworkingIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 802.11acIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 802.11acIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 802.11acIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 802.11ac
Starting Price$1,699 $1,399 $899 $799

The Aegis SE is the cheapest with a single, $799 configuration using an Intel Core i5-10400F and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super. The Codex R and Aegis R both go up to an Intel Core i7-10700 and feature multiple configuration options with different CPUs, GPUs, RAM and storage. The Aegis SE is the top-end model, going up to an Intel Core i9-10900K and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super.

The Aegis RS and R will come housed in MSI’s existing 50L PC case, the Gungnir 110R. Meanwhile,the Codex R uses the MAG Force 100R, a 45L chassis, while the Aegis SE is in a smaller, 25L MSI MPG Gungnir 100 with a dedicated RGB button.

Additionally, MSI is bundling each of these desktops with its Vigor GK30 keyboard, which is selling for $40 as of writing, and the MSI Clutch GM11 mouse, which we’ve seen for about $25.  

