MSI Outs Full Specs For New GE63/GE73 Raider Laptops

The MSI GE63VR, GE63, GE73VR, and GE73 shed their former moniker of "Apache Pro" at Computex, with the company rebranding the entire lineup as the "Raider" series. The chassis still features the same sportscar-like design as its predecessor, and it comes in 15-inch (GE63) and 17-inch (GE73) varieties.

The Raiders all sport an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor on an HM175 chipset, with up to 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR4-2400 memory and the same storage options (one 2.5” HDD and two M.2 slots, with up to two NVMe SSDs in RAID 0), but storage capacities will vary across the range of available models.

The GPU options for the Raiders are also the same, with MSI offering models with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (7RC), 1050 Ti (7RD), 1060 (7RE), and 1070 (7RF) graphics under the hood. The model name gets the "VR" designation only if the GPU is at least a GTX 1060. (For example, the GE63VR7RE is the GTX 1060-equipped 15” model). The 15- and 17-inch models also share the same display options (with the exception of the size); you can choose between a 1920x1080 120Hz panel with a 3ms response time (which MSI claims is a “world first”) or a 3840x2160 IPS display.

Connectivity is also identical despite the difference in size, with both the GE63 and GE73 sporting a USB 3.1 Type-C interface and three USB 3.0 ports. An HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.3 interface can connect you to an external display or VR HMD, and you can get online with a Killer E2500 gigabit LAN connection or 802.11ac Wi-Fi (with Killer Wireless AC coming in 7RE/7RF models).

Both the GE63 and GE73 Raider laptops feature a six-cell battery, but the system’s power adapter wattage varies based on which graphics setup is under the hood, with the company shipping the Raiders with 135W, 150W, 180W, and 230W adapters for GTX 1050, 1050Ti, 1060, and 1070 graphics, respectively.

Although MSI revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Raider gaming laptops, pricing and exact availability are still unknown.