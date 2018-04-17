Trending

MSI Releases Updated Workstation Desktops And Notebooks

By

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

MSI released a bevy of new and updated workstation products. They include the new Vortex W25 mini-PC and the updated WS63, WE73, and WT75 laptops, all of which feature Intel 8th-gen processors and Nvidia Pascal Quadro graphics.

Vortex W25 Mini-PC

Starting with the only new product in the group, the Vortex W25 is the workstation version of last year’s Vortex G25 mini-PC (review here). Beyond minor cosmetic changes and the Nvidia Quadro graphics card, there are few differences between the W25 and the G25. Specifically, the W25 comes in three configurations, all of which are equipped with an Intel i7-8700. The graphics choices on offer are the Quadro P3200, which is based on the GTX 1060 mobile, and the P4200, which has slightly fewer shader units than a GTX 1070 mobile. The W25 also has Intel’s new 1.73Gb/s-capable 9260 wireless solution with Bluetooth 5.0.

ProductMSI Vortex W25
ProcessorIntel Core i7-8700
MotherboardIntel Z370
MemoryUp to 64GB DDR4-2400 in 4 x SO-DIMM
GraphicsUp to Nvidia Quadro P5200
StorageUp to 2 x NVMe SSD, 1 x 2.5” HDD
Optical DriveX
NetworkingIntel 9260 Wireless Solution, Gigabit LAN
Interface4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3
Video Output2 x HDMI 2.0
Power Supply230W or 330W AC Adapter
CaseCustom
CoolingCustom
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro
Dimensions13.03 x 10.98 x 1.69”
Weight5.51lbs
Price As ConfiguredStarting at $2,049

Updated WS, WE, WT Laptops

Also gracing MSI’s new workstation lineup are updated versions of three of its laptops. First up is the WS series, which is based on the GS series of thin-and-light gaming laptops (review here). The updated WS series gains unnamed Intel 8th-gen processor options and a choice of Quadro P4200, P3200, and P2000 graphics. Similarly, the WE series, which is derived from the gaming-focused GE series (review here), also gains unannounced 8th-gen Intel processors. Its graphics options include the Quadro P3200, P2000, and P1000.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The last product in MSI’s announcement is the updated desktop-replacement WT series. The new WT series is based on the latest GT series gaming titans (review here), but unlike the WS and WE series, it departs significantly from its gaming counterpart. The WT laptops use desktop instead of mobile Coffee Lake processors. MSI didn’t announce which processors will be offered specifically, but graphics options include the Quadro P5200, P4200, and P3200.

The MSI W25 will be hitting stores immediately at a starting price of $2,049. The updated WS, WE, and WT laptops will be hitting retail in the summer.

ProductMSI WS63MSI WE73MSI WT75
DisplayUp to 15.6” UHD (3840x2160) IPS LCDUp to 15.6” UHD (3840x2160) IPS LCD with 100% Adobe RGBUp to 17.3” UHD (3840x2160) IPS LCD with 100% Adobe RGB
CPUIntel 8th-gen Core i7Intel 8th-gen Core i7Intel Desktop 8th-gen Core i7
GraphicsUp to Nvidia Quadro P4200Up to Nvidia Quadro P3200Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200
MemoryUp to 32GB DDR4 in 2 x SO-DIMMUp to 32GB DDR4 in 2 x SO-DIMMUp to 64GB DDR4 in 4 x SO-DIMM
SSD1 x NVMe M.2 SSD1 x NVMe M.2 SSD2 x NVMe M.2 SSD
HDD1 x 2.5” HDD1 x 2.5” HDD2 x 2.5” HDD
OpticalXXX
NetworkingIntel Wireless Solution, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LANIntel Wireless Solution, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LANIntel Wireless Solution, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LAN
Video Ports1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.21 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.21 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2
USB Ports1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.01 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 5 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0
AudioAudio out, Mic inAudio out, Mic inAudio out, Mic in, Optical out
CameraHD WebcamHD WebcamHD Webcam
BatteryUnknownUnknownUnknown
Power Adapter150W or 180W AC AdapterUp to 180W AC AdapterUnknown
Operating SystemUnknownUnknownUnknown
Dimensions (WxDxH)14.9 x 9.8 x 0.7”15.08 x 10.24 x 1.08”16.85 x 11.3 x 1.93”
WeightUnknown5.05lbs9.21lbs
OtherSD Card ReaderSD Card ReaderSD Card Reader, Smart Card Reader
Price (as configured)UnknownUnknownUnknown
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lperreault21 18 April 2018 13:29
    So, a locked 8700, and a z370 mobo???
    Reply
  • 237841209 19 April 2018 12:26
    Most likely to reduce the chance of consumers overclocking and then burning up their processor because of it. Other than that, I have no idea.
    Reply
  • lperreault21 19 April 2018 12:37
    20898895 said:
    Most likely to reduce the chance of consumers overclocking and then burning up their processor because of it. Other than that, I have no idea.

    Well, then they should use locked motherboards
    Reply