MSI To Debut Vortex G25VR Desktop At Computex

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

MSI offers a variety gaming-oriented products, ranging from graphics cards to motherboards, but for this year’s Computex, it appears that the company is putting its systems at the forefront. MSI announced three of the many products it plans to showcase this year, including the GT83VR Titan SLI Gaming Laptop, the VR One Backpack, and the new Vortex G25VR Gaming Desktop.

We’re no strangers to the GT83VR Titan SLI or the VR One backpack. In fact, we saw the former during CES earlier this year, and a prototype of the latter was shown during last year’s Computex. Both of these have come to market since, so we’ve included some spec sheets to jog your memory.

VR One 7RE-065US VR One 7RD-067US Processor Intel Core i7-7820HK Intel Core i7-7820HK Memory 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 256GB NVMe SSD Price $2,300 $2,000

What’s different is MSI’s Vortex G25VR gaming desktop, a new addition to the Vortex line. The company hasn’t revealed much information about the G25VR, and we’ll have to wait until the show to see it firsthand. In the meantime, MSI has revealed that the latest Vortex takes up about 2.5 liters of volume and is small enough to be easily carried and placed unobtrusively. The cooling solution will consist of two fans and eight heat pipes, and audio is handled via Nahimic 2+. GPU specs haven’t been shared, but MSI touts the G25VR as a VR-ready machine, so we can expect it to have at least a GTX 1060, with accompanying I/O ports.

You can check out the MSI GT83VR Titan SLI, VR One, and Vortex G25VR during Computex 2017 at booth L0617.

