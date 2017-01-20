Trending

Mushkin Latest To Grab A Piece Of Peripherals Market Pie With Carbon KB-001 Keyboard

Yet another OEM known for making products other than peripherals is now making peripherals. At CES 2017, Mushkin teased its first gaming keyboard, the Carbon KB-001.  

It seems the company is going for the high-end with the Carbon KB-001, boasting that it’s made of CNC’d and aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum, and it stated that the PCB is a double fiberglass design. It enjoys a clean-looking top panel design, and on each side there’s a pair of red grills for, presumably, feet. There’s a permanent, small wrist rest area--a slope all along the front edge of the keyboard.

The Carbon KB-001 offers RGB lighting, and it appears as though there will be a monochrome variant available. Mushkin stated that the keyboard comes with Kailh Brown switches, and from the renders, it looks like those are standard switches, not clear-chassis RGBs. It’s unclear if other switch options will be available.

Other features on the full size 104-key Carbon KB-001 include n-key rollover, a Windows key lock, and a braided fiber cable.

And that’s about all we know for now. We’ve reached out for more information, but the company has so far neglected our repeated overtures. 

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JakeWearingKhakis 20 January 2017 20:17
    Tom's Hardware: Keyboard Authority
    Reply
  • nycalex 20 January 2017 21:28
    it's because of all the nerds that want to be cool by showing off a rainbow colored keyboard.
    what is the fetish with these cheap chinese LEDs..........jesus
    Reply
  • Morellio 20 January 2017 21:44
    Those raised lips beneath the keys make this one a serious contender. I've killed a few keyboards with spills that this one likely would have survived.
    Reply
  • RojoNinja 20 January 2017 21:53
    Kailh switches. Too bad.
    Reply
  • djsioni 28 January 2017 22:07
    the happy keyboard
    Reply