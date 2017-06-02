'Need for Speed: Payback' Arrives November 10

Prior to the EA Play event next weekend (yes, it’s really next weekend), the company, in conjunction with Ghost Games, revealed a trailer that showed the name and release date for the latest Need for Speed title. On November 10, you’ll go on a new vehicular adventure for revenge in Need for Speed: Payback.
In this game, you’ll play as three characters: Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and Jess, the Wheelman. These three characters are set on taking revenge for reasons unknown against The House cartel, which has control over the casinos, criminals, and, most importantly, the police in the city of Fortune Valley.
Details on the new gameplay features are slim, but we do know that you can earn more money in each race by betting on your own car’s performance before it starts. However, if you don’t meet expectations, you can suffer a setback in funds. Car customization is back in the game, and it seems that you can still purchase new cars to fill up your garage. In addition, you can find abandoned cars throughout Fortune Valley and restore them to their former prestige so you can use them to race against other drivers.
If you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to the Platinum Car Pack, which gives you five custom cars each with a platinum blue tire smoke. The car pack includes the 2008 Nissan 350Z, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, 2016 Ford F-150 Raptor, and the 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport. You can also pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game, which is priced at $80. In addition to the Platinum Car Pack, you’ll get a unique license, a special leaderboard icon, and a NOS color that you can apply to five of your vehicles. It also includes a story mission pack, bonuses for in-game reputation, discounts on in-game purchases, and the ability to play the game three days ahead of everyone else.
|Name
|Need for Speed: Payback
|Type
|Racing
|Developer
|Ghost Games
|Publisher
|EA
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|OriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyWalmartGameStop
|Release Date
|November 10, 2017
I already hate it.
It seems like they're trying to add depth to something that's really just a racing game, rather than a larger game that includes racing like GTA or Saints Row. It looks beautiful, but that's not enough.
I really hope this game is good. If you haven't played NFS 2016, you are missing out on getting a taste of the direction of the series. It was pretty good (in my opinion) but of course did have a few bugs. The reason I'm hoping for this game is the addition of a story which is my biggest gripe with NFS 2016. As bad/corny as it may be, it helps give the game some direction and I found the story in the last game was really just a bunch of cut scenes, they never really told the player what to do. Some people like that, I don't (to an extent).
Definitely not sold on the whole betting aspect to the game. Is there a better way to ramp up the pressure? I guess we'll find out soon