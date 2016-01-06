Netgear's New PLW1000 Provides WiFi Connections Anywhere Via Powerline

WiFi is almost ubiquitous in this day and age. Almost. Sometimes, there are environments where WiFi is obstructed. On the other hand, a wired connection can only go so far (in most cases, as far as your Ethernet cable). On the rare occasion where these common connections fail, a powerline solution may go a long way; to the other end of your home, in fact. However, the best case scenario would be a networking solution that has it all.

At CES, Netgear announced the availability of the PLW1000 PowerLINE WiFi 1000 Adapter Kit, consisting of an adapter and access point that can provide WiFi coverage anywhere through a powerline connection.



Netgear PLW1000

Powerline adapters work via sending data over your home's power grid. Two or more adapters are connected via a wall outlet, sending data back and forth to each other through the powerline. Powerline kits bypass the limitations of both wireless and wired connections. For example, what if you wanted to connect your wireless devices to your WiFi network, but your home is built out of solid concrete? Good luck getting any coverage, even if your router was in the next room over. Drilling holes just so you can route wires for access points would prove problematic. Luckily, Netgear's PLW1000 offers the best of both worlds.

The PLW1000 provides the functionality of a powerline adapter. It features an easy PnP setup; simply connect the adapter to an outlet and route a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection to the Ethernet port. Gigabit Ethernet speeds are sent to its access point counterpart over the powerline. The PLW1000's access point typically offers coverage of up to 500 square meters. LED indicators illustrate which outlet provides the optimal amount of performance. Establishing and securing network connections is as simple as pressing a button. The access point's two external antennas are capable of providing reliable speeds to wireless devices gaming online and streaming 4K content.

Netgear's PLW1000 PowerLINE WiFi 1000 Adapter Kit is available now for $119.99 at major online retailers and in physical stores.



