UK Won’t Get Chip Plant, Brexit to Blame, Says Intel CEO

New fab will go to Europe instead

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger signals to the crowd from earth-moving equipment in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel boss Pat Gelsinger has announced in an interview with the BBC that a potential new chip fab will no longer be built in Britain citing Brexit as the reason for the decision. Instead it looks as though a European country will host Intel's fab.

The Intel mask operation in Santa Clara, builds templates to print circuitry on silicon wafers

(Image credit: Intel/Tim Herman)

Before the United Kingdom made its decision to exit the European Union by a tiny margin in a 2016 referendum, it "would have been a site that we would have considered,”  according to Gelsinger. “Post-Brexit,” he added, “we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe 10 different countries. We're hopeful that we'll get to agreement on a site, as well as support from the EU... before the end of this year."

Intel’s interest in building a new plant has only strengthened following the worldwide chip shortage that has seen prices pushed up for products such as GPUs and processors used in new cars. The US firm hopes to invest $95bn (£70bn) on new and upgraded chip plants in Europe over the next ten years. "Just everything is short right now. And even as I and my peers in the industry are working like crazy to catch up, it's going to be a while," Gelsinger said.

That spending matches that of Intel’s rivals in the chip-fabrication market, with Taiwan-based TSMC, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of microchips, spending $100bn over three years, and Samsung putting $205bn into its own semiconductor plants. Intel currently outsources some of its chip manufacturing, but hopes to take it in-house with the development of new plants.

"It is clearly part of the motivation of a globally balanced supply chain that nobody should be too dependent on somebody else," Gelsinger told the BBC.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Yuka
    I'll go on a limb and say Spain or Portugal are their best candidates given geo-location and economy. Spain being the dodgy one here. Italy could also be another good candidate, I guess.

    I know one thing for sure: it won't be Germany, lol.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • sepuko
    How about an educated local workforce and know-how? I think Germany is the most likely candidate. As for geolocation, Bulgaria is quite well positioned too(still in EU but also close to Asia, Middle East and Africa) but there's no way in hell enough people can be found locally and no way in hell would there be enough educated people willing to relocate there. Same for Spain and especially Portugal.
    Reply