Noctua Outs Five New Chromax.Black Fans; Includes 200mm Beast

Just a couple weeks ago Noctua finally presented its chromax.black line of CPU coolers, which included the NH-D15, NH-U12S, and the NH-L9i. Today, the company is adding five new fans to its chromax.black.swap series fans to complement its 120 and 140 mm models that have already been out for a while longer.
For this batch, Noctua is revealing the NF-A20 PWM, NF-A12x15 PWM, NF-A9 PWM, NF-A9x14 HS-PWM and NF-A8 PWM in chromax.black.swap variants, which come in black with swappable colors for the anti-vibration pads. These include white, red, green, blue, and black pads for the purists. The two slim models of the fans (NF-A12x15 and NF-A9x14) come with eight colored self-adhesive pads instead of the regular anti-vibration pads.
|Size
|Max RPM
|Max Noise
|Price
|NF-A8 PWM
|80 mm x 25 mm
|2200 RPM
|27.7 dBA
|$19.90
|NF-A9x14
|92 mm x 14 mm
|2500 RPM
|23.6 dBA
|$19.90
|NF-A9 PWM
|92 mm x 25 mm
|2000 RPM
|22.8 dBA
|$19.90
|NF-A12x-15 PWM
|120 mm x 15 mm
|4850 RPM
|23.9 dBA
|$24.90
|NF-A20 PWM
|200 mm x 30 mm
|800 RPM
|18.1 dBA
|$34.90
All of the fans will come with Noctua's 6 year warranty, which it backs because they've managed to achieve an MTBF of 150,000 operational hours thanks to the very-silent SSO2 bearings.
The units should all be hitting shelves soon with the prices listed in the table above.
It would appear based off of the Amazon listings that these don't come with NA-SYC1 and L.N.A. cables.
This of course would be a problem for anyone looking to run them in pairs off of the same fan header and/or forcing lower speed/noise.
Something I'm trying to do on my dual NH-U9S'...
Edit:
I also don't see any mention of the NA-SAV2 Anti-Vibration fan mounts...
Best option is to use a PWM splitter (sending the PWM signal to both fans). Second best, but still doable, is to just run them on a lower voltage.
With reduced voltage one can assume that the minimum speed is higher than if you use PWM control.
Read the 1st sentence.
"It would appear based off of the Amazon listings that these don't come with NA-SYC1 and L.N.A. cables. "
Of note, the L.N.A. adapters aren't for sale at all, so in addition to the extra expense of price gouged fans in a different color, you then have to pay for, and introduce 3rd party adapters to make your overpriced Noctua fans work the way that they should out of the box.
The LNA cables are regular three chord extension cables with an added resistor. The effect is that the fan gets a reduced voltage. This is useful (only) if you can't reduce the voltage at the power connector, and is also best used on fans that are not for PWM control, so should not be used for these PWM fans.
The NA-SYC1 is just a vanilla PWM fan splitter with a fancy sleeve. That cable could be provided in the package if/when the fans are sold in pairs.
So, to iterate back to my first post in this thread:
To run two fans from one header use a PWM splitter, of which the NA-SYC1 is just one example. The fan speed is then controlled by PWM through the header.
A single fan is controlled by PWM as per normal.