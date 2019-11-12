Trending

Noctua Outs Five New Chromax.Black Fans; Includes 200mm Beast

By

Black case fans with a splash of color.

Just a couple weeks ago Noctua finally presented its chromax.black line of CPU coolers, which included the NH-D15, NH-U12S, and the NH-L9i. Today, the company is adding five new fans to its chromax.black.swap series fans to complement its 120 and 140 mm models that have already been out for a while longer.

(Image credit: Noctua)

For this batch, Noctua is revealing the NF-A20 PWM, NF-A12x15 PWM, NF-A9 PWM, NF-A9x14 HS-PWM and NF-A8 PWM in chromax.black.swap variants, which come in black with swappable colors for the anti-vibration pads. These include white, red, green, blue, and black pads for the purists. The two slim models of the fans (NF-A12x15 and NF-A9x14) come with eight colored self-adhesive pads instead of the regular anti-vibration pads.

 

SizeMax RPMMax NoisePrice
NF-A8 PWM80 mm x 25 mm2200 RPM27.7 dBA$19.90
NF-A9x1492 mm x 14 mm2500 RPM23.6 dBA$19.90
NF-A9 PWM92 mm x 25 mm2000 RPM22.8 dBA$19.90
NF-A12x-15 PWM120 mm x 15 mm4850 RPM23.9 dBA$24.90
NF-A20 PWM200 mm x 30 mm800 RPM18.1 dBA$34.90

All of the fans will come with Noctua's 6 year warranty, which it backs because they've managed to achieve an MTBF of 150,000 operational hours thanks to the very-silent SSO2 bearings.

The units should all be hitting shelves soon with the prices listed in the table above.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AMv8(1day) 12 November 2019 21:47
    So a quick heads up/request for verification:
    It would appear based off of the Amazon listings that these don't come with NA-SYC1 and L.N.A. cables.
    This of course would be a problem for anyone looking to run them in pairs off of the same fan header and/or forcing lower speed/noise.
    Something I'm trying to do on my dual NH-U9S'...
    Edit:
    I also don't see any mention of the NA-SAV2 Anti-Vibration fan mounts...
    Reply
  • spiketheaardvark 12 November 2019 23:13
    This is just like when Porsche started building water cooled engines.
    Reply
  • Olle P 13 November 2019 10:33
    AMv8(1day) said:
    ... This of course would be a problem for anyone looking to run them in pairs off of the same fan header and/or forcing lower speed/noise.
    I don't see any problem doing that.
    Best option is to use a PWM splitter (sending the PWM signal to both fans). Second best, but still doable, is to just run them on a lower voltage.
    With reduced voltage one can assume that the minimum speed is higher than if you use PWM control.
    Reply
  • ThatMouse 13 November 2019 16:24
    Good to see, but not sure if I want to spend $20 to change the color, but for my next build the CPU cooler will be an easy choice. It's like they are slowly realizing no one is wanting tan/brown in their case!
    Reply
  • Soaptrail 13 November 2019 17:37
    Hold the phone, the 120mm fan has a max RPM of 4850 but only 23.9dBA, that is insane!
    Reply
  • AMv8(1day) 13 November 2019 20:22
    Olle P said:
    I don't see any problem doing that.
    Best option is to use a PWM splitter (sending the PWM signal to both fans). Second best, but still doable, is to just run them on a lower voltage.
    With reduced voltage one can assume that the minimum speed is higher than if you use PWM control.
    ??? I am literally stating that you can't do either of these things with the contents of these fan SKUs.
    Reply
  • Soaptrail 14 November 2019 02:17
    Niels, i think you have a typo, should that be 1850 RPM insetad of 4850?
    Reply
  • Olle P 14 November 2019 09:26
    AMv8(1day) said:
    ??? I am literally stating that you can't do either of these things with the contents of these fan SKUs.
    And I can't understand why that should be impossible. What makes these fans different from every other fan, all of which can be controlled this way?
    Reply
  • AMv8(1day) 14 November 2019 20:28
    Olle P said:
    And I can't understand why that should be impossible. What makes these fans different from every other fan, all of which can be controlled this way?
    ...Seriously?
    Read the 1st sentence.
    "It would appear based off of the Amazon listings that these don't come with NA-SYC1 and L.N.A. cables. "

    Of note, the L.N.A. adapters aren't for sale at all, so in addition to the extra expense of price gouged fans in a different color, you then have to pay for, and introduce 3rd party adapters to make your overpriced Noctua fans work the way that they should out of the box.
    Reply
  • Olle P 27 November 2019 10:36
    AMv8(1day) said:
    ...Seriously?
    Read the 1st sentence.
    "It would appear based off of the Amazon listings that these don't come with NA-SYC1 and L.N.A. cables. "
    So the problem is that you don't understand what those cables are and what they do?

    The LNA cables are regular three chord extension cables with an added resistor. The effect is that the fan gets a reduced voltage. This is useful (only) if you can't reduce the voltage at the power connector, and is also best used on fans that are not for PWM control, so should not be used for these PWM fans.
    The NA-SYC1 is just a vanilla PWM fan splitter with a fancy sleeve. That cable could be provided in the package if/when the fans are sold in pairs.
    So, to iterate back to my first post in this thread:
    To run two fans from one header use a PWM splitter, of which the NA-SYC1 is just one example. The fan speed is then controlled by PWM through the header.
    A single fan is controlled by PWM as per normal.
    Reply