Nvidia Ampere GPU Announcement Imminent as Jensen Huang Schedules GTC Keynote

On May 14 at 6 a.m. PT, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang will host the GTC 2020 keynote on YouTube. Now although the announcement of this keynote doesn't specifically mention Ampere, it would be a major surprise if we didn't hear about the next-generation graphics architecture.
Ampere is set to succeed Turing and power the RTX 3000-series graphics cards. Not a lot of details are available at this time, with Nvidia proving quite good at keeping the details under wraps, but that doesn't stop us from being excited. The biggest thing we're looking forward to is the transition to 7nm, when Nvidia will finally transition away from 12nm and catch up with AMD. Supposedly, Ampere will deliver 50% faster performance.
Although an Ampere announcement isn't totally guaranteed, Nvidia did say we should "Get amped for latest platform breakthroughs in AI, deep learning, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and professional graphics" — a not so subtle hint of Ampere if ever we saw one.
The GTC keynote was originally scheduled for March 23, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it ended up canceled. This happened after promises of hosting the keynote online instead of at the conference, but in the end, Nvidia decided to postpone all GTC news altogether, to the dismay of its fans.
To view the GTC 2020 keynote, go to Nvidia's YouTube page on May 14 at 6 a.m. PT.
This sounds more like Quadro, Jetson Xavior, and/or datacenter editions of something new. Nowhere in there do they say 'gaming' - it's a completely different division for nVidia. They even go so far as separating 'Gaming' to its own line on their financial reports.
I couldn't care less about the node. Performance is what matters. AMD is still chasing the 1080ti in terms of gaming performance.
So, just because they're highlighting those other applications (which is in keeping with the general focus of GTC), doesn't mean it won't be the first we see of their next gaming GPUs.
Granted, the V100 was eventually sold as the TitanV, but the $3k price tag basically disqualifies it from consideration as a consumer product.