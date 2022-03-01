Nvidia Comments as Hackers Threaten to Release DLSS Code

Source code for Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology has been made available by hackers, asserts a TechPowerUp reader. The claims are backed up by a screenshot showing part of a directory listing full of files, consisting of many aptly named C++ code and resource files (see image below). Still, we have to caution that we cannot verify the information, so take it with a grain of salt. This is further fallout from the big Nvidia hack we reported on last week.

Above, you can see what is presented as part of the Nvidia hack swag by the hackers. Presumably, the files are available to people willing to pay. The hacking group called Lapsus$ seems to be entirely money motivated, but yesterday it seemed that they were focused upon selling bypass software for Nvidia's LHR (Lite Hash Rate) mining performance limiter. So we were slightly puzzled by the hackers threatening to release an LHR killer while at the same time asking Nvidia to remove the limiter. Lapsus$ said that if Nvidia removed the limiter, it would return an undistributed "HW folder" of stolen data to the firm.

The screenshot of a DLSS v2.2 source directory reveals nothing much in itself. It is unlikely it could even provide outline clues to how DLSS works. The DLSS Programming Guide PDF might be juicy for developers of rival technologies, but that assumes it is an internal Nvidia document and isn't just a standard guide given to the thousands of game developers worldwide. Lastly, one must question who the DLSS source code would be of value to – competitors such as AMD and Intel surely wouldn't touch it.

Another info nugget that seems to have emanated from the hack regards Nvidia's GPU codenames. Earlier today, we reported that the Lapsus$ info haul indicates the mathematician to be honored after Hopper will be David Harold Blackwell.

Nvidia Plays Down Data Theft

In our report yesterday, it was still hard to be absolutely sure the hacker's claims of snatching 1TB of important data were genuine. However, Nvidia has since expanded upon its earlier minimal and non-committal statement that it was "investigating an incident."

In a new statement seen by HardwareLuxx, Nvidia is quoted as saying, "On February 23, 2022, Nvidia became aware of a cybersecurity incident which impacted IT resources. Shortly after discovering the incident, we further hardened our network, engaged cybersecurity incident response experts, and notified law enforcement."

Nvidia says that it knows some "employee credentials and… proprietary information" was stolen but asserts that it doesn't anticipate any business disruption or customer service impact.