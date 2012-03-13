Trending

Nvidia Hints That Kepler is 3x Faster Than Fermi

By

Nvidia is building up some excitement for its Kepler-based graphics cards just ahead of their anticipated launch.

Nvidia's upcoming Kepler recently ran Epic's Samaritan demo, which was developed to showcase Unreal Engine 3 and the potential video game graphics technology in future video games. This specific demo, which took place last week at GDC, did not employ the usual triple GTX 580 (Fermi) configuration, but ran based on a single Kepler-based graphics chip. It was unclear which Kepler chip was used, but Nvidia's note clearly suggests that we should anticipate Kepler being about three times faster than Fermi, at least in some applications.

"Although no further information on Kepler was given, the demo sent a clear message: the graphics in Samaritan, generally regarded as a glimpse of the gaming industry’s far-off future, will in fact be possible in the near future on PC systems running a single next-generation graphics card," Nvidia wrote. The demo also showed Nvidia's proprietary Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing (FXAA) technology, which builds on top of Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA), "the form of anti-aliasing most commonly seen in today’s games."

the rumor mill is adding bits and pieces every day. For example, Fudzilla recently reported that the GK104 Kepler chip may be faster than AMD's Radeon HD 7970, which suggests that Nvidia has a shot at gaining the lead in this battle. There are even some early product shots of Kepler cards to keep the early traction for Nvidia going. Of course, rumors will help Nvidia so much. Next month, Nvidia will have to prove whether the early praise was justified or not.

91 Comments Comment from the forums
  • obsama1 13 March 2012 09:16
    Doesn't matter how much faster it is until its released. People are waiting nVidia.
    Reply
  • 13 March 2012 09:17
    If nVidia pull it off, that will be pretty amazing, though I will still be happy with my new ATi (AMD) card atm :)
    Reply
  • leongrado 13 March 2012 09:21
    Wow. Genius Nvidia. This will be like a complete buzzkill for anyone who wants to buy an AMD card. Who cares if it's true? It's genius.
    Reply
  • 13 March 2012 09:26
    yeah sounds all great but at what cost increase? :P
    Reply
  • nebun 13 March 2012 09:46
    looniamyeah sounds all great but at what cost increase?no matter the prices people will buy new hardware
    Reply
  • Reynod 13 March 2012 09:50
    All they need to do is slightly improve their current performance with a lower thermal output due to the process shrink and if they can ramp up the yeild it will be a winner ... notwithstanding drivers.

    3 times the performance ... I don't think so.
    Reply
  • marraco 13 March 2012 09:50
    Leaked GTX 680 benchmarks show just 30/50% improvement over GTX 580. That's far from 200% necessary to be 3X speedier. GK110 is going to be 100% on best case.
    Reply
  • belardo 13 March 2012 09:51
    we'll see it when it happens... If it does, AMD is going to feel some serious pain.
    Reply
  • monkeymonk 13 March 2012 09:52
    Did you mean, "rumors will *ONLY* help nvidia so much"?
    Reply
  • RazorBurn 13 March 2012 09:58
    The article did not clearly states which Fermi is it referring to..
    Yeahh.. A GTX 680 would be 3x more faster than GT 440 or GTS 450..
    Reply