Nvidia Issues Drivers for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, RTX 2080 Super

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Nvidia released new Game Ready drivers today with improved support for new games such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the new RTX 2080 Super GPU and three additional G-Sync Compatible displays it's approved for use with its variable refresh rate technology.

The new games for which Nvidia's improving support with the GeForce Game Ready 431.60 WHQL drivers are Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a new VR title called Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and Madden NFL 20. Bethesda will release the new Wolfenstein titles on July 25 and 26, respectively, and Electronic Arts will release the latest installment in its long-running football series on August 2.

Nvidia also introduced support for the RTX 2080 Super with the 431.60 WHQL drivers. This new GPU is the latest RTX offering to receive a "Super" upgrade--the RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 Super debuted earlier this month--meant to improve performance over the base model. You can learn more about what Nvidia changed with this mid-generation upgrade in our review of the RTX 2080 Super.

The final noteworthy change made by Nvidia's latest Game Ready drivers is the addition of three new G-Sync Compatible monitors: the HP 24x, AOC AG272FCX6, and AOC AG272FG3R. That means these new monitors will be able to use G-Sync, of course, despite not being made for the technology.

You can download the new GeForce Game Ready 431.60 WHQL drivers now via the GeForce Experience companion app or Nvidia's website. The company also solicits feedback on these new drivers with the appropriately named GeForce.com Driver Feedback Forum. More information about the changes made in the 431.60 WHQL drivers can be found in the full release notes (PDF) as well.