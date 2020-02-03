Nvidia's Latest Driver Is Game-Ready for Apex Legends Season 4

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Nvidia today released a new GeForce Game Ready 442.19 WHQL driver with support for the fourth season of Apex Legends, the Sam's Story expansion to Metro Exodus, Zombie Army: Dead War 4, as well as three additional G-Sync Compatible displays.

Those displays are the Dell AW2521HF, Asus VG259QM and LG 34GN850. Nvidia already said that the gaming monitors would be joining the G-Sync Compatible program; now it's made good on that promise by officially supporting them with G-Sync.

Nvidia said that it also improved the Max Frame Rate and Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) features that the CES 2020 Game Ready Driver introduced in January. Max Frame Rate now supports values between 20 and 1,000 frames per second. VRSS, meanwhile, can now be easily activated in every game that supports it.

Apex Legends Season 4 starts on February 4, which is the same day Zombie Army: Dead War 4 is set to debut. Metro Exodus: Sam's Story arrives on February 11. Now people with Nvidia graphics cards should be ready for those games at launch.

The GeForce Game Ready 442.19 WHQL driver is available for download via the GeForce Experience software and Nvidia's website. More information about the driver is in the full release notes (PDF), and Nvidia accepts feedback via its official forums.