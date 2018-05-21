Nvidia Releases GTX 1050 3GB To Stave Off Crypto-Miners

Nvidia pulled the veil off of a new GeForce 10-series graphics card, giving gamers a new choice in the low end of the graphics horsepower spectrum with a variation of a GTX 1050 GPU with 3GB of VRAM.

The new GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics card borrows much of its design from the GTX 1050 Ti. It shares the same CUDA core count as the Ti (768), but it sports a higher base and boost frequency of 1,392MHz and 1,518MHz, respectively. The 3GB of memory is still of the 7 Gbps GDDR5 variety, the same as the other GTX 1050s, but its bandwidth has been trimmed down from 128-bit to 96-bit.

Some may question Nvidia’s reasoning for releasing a new version of the GTX 1050 at this juncture, especially when 11-series cards are just around the corner. However, those familiar with Nvidia’s product rollouts know that the low-end of the 11-series will come much later than the expected flagships, and we’ll likely see the GTX 1050 remain a viable low-budget contender for at least the next few months.

The new GTX 1050 3GB card also falls into a unique position in Nvidia’s product stack with its reduced memory bandwidth and capacity because crypotminers will likely pass on the new card--you need just under 3GB of VRAM to mine Ethereum these days (and the DAG file size is sure to grow), and memory bandwidth plays a significant role in mining performance--giving gamers the first crack at it. The reduced memory capacity should also slot the GTX 1050 3GB into a price point directly between the other two GTX 1050 cards, giving consumers even more options in the budget-friendly segment.

Pricing and availability of the new GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics card is currently unknown, but it will be interesting to see which AIB partners will be joining the GTX 1050 3GB party.