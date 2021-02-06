GeForce RTX 3090 Goes Down Memory Lane With Blower Design

South Korean vendor Emtek (via harukaze5719) has taken a bit of old-school inspiration for its latest rendition of Nvidia's flagship GeForce RTX 3090. The graphics card, titled GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition, respectfully pays homage to the blower design.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition isn't the only blower-style GeForce RTX 3090 on the market, though, as both Asus and Gigabyte have both released similar offerings. Emtek's version checks in with a dual-slot design and dimensions of 268.6 x 112 x 38.5mm. The graphics card features a gold, metallic exterior that's complemented with a matching backplate. The GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition is equipped with an internal copper vapor chamber for cooling, and its only option of active cooling comes as a single 72mm cooling fan.

The graphics card is based on Nvidia's GA102 (Ampere) silicon and brings 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB of 19.5 Gbps GDDR6X memory to the table. The GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition comes with an 18-phase power delivery subsystem. The specification table doesn't expose the graphics card's base clock speed, but does confirm that the boost clock is rated for 1,695 MHz, which is the same boost clock as the Founders Edition.

The PCB for the GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition appears to be a reference design with a small daughterboard to relocate the 8-pin PCIe power connectors to the rear of the graphics card. Asus and Gigabyte also shifted the power connectors to the back, as well.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition respects a 350W TDP envelope, so it's still fed by a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors – you won't find Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector on the GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition. However, it's still recommended to pair the graphics card with a decent 750W power supply, at a minimum.

The display outputs, on the other hand, conform to Nvidia's reference specifications. There are one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. This configuration allows for up to four 4K monitors or two 8K monitors of your choice.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition retails for 2,797,000 South Korean Wons, which equals approximately $2,502.35. The price tag seems hefty, but it actually is right in the alley of what many custom GeForce RTX 3090s are selling for, given the situation that we're in.