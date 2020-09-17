Nvidia, Newegg Address Nearly Non-Existent RTX 3080 Availability

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU , one of the best graphics cards, launched today, and it sold out almost instantly. Nvidia has apologized for the situation regarding orders on its own website, and Newegg posted a statement to Twitter to justify the situation.

Nvidia put a statement up on its forum in a locked thread entitled "RTX 3080 Nvidia Store Availability," which, as of this writing, has been downvoted 126 times.



"This morning we saw unprecedented demand for the GeForce RTX 3080 at global retailers, including the NVIDIA online store," the statement says. "At 6 a.m. pacific we attempted to push the NVIDIA store live. Despite preparation, the NVIDIA store was inundated with traffic and encountered an error. We were able to resolve the issues and sales began registering normally."



It further added that the company is manually reviewing orders in an attempt to thwart scalpers and bots, and that more cards are being shipped daily.



"We apologize to our customers for this morning's experience," it concludes.



Meanwhile, retailer Newegg explained the situation on Twitter:

Many experienced issues checking out due to the volume of traffic on our site. It would have sold out faster. Auto Notify isn't a guarantee, but we recommend it as well as checking the site.September 17, 2020

Newegg claims it got more traffic today than on Black Friday morning, and that it sold out in five minutes, even with bot protection. It encourages those who want an RTX 3080 to use its Auto Notify feature and check in regularly. In response, some Twitter users have claimed that cards had sold out before Auto Notify let them know about stock.



In a follow-up, Newegg added that the card would have sold out even faster if the site didn't have traffic issues, and added that Auto Notify isn't a guarantee.



EVGA, which sells its own cards, thanked followers on Twitter for patience after "overwhelming demand" and also recommended the use of a notify feature.

Thanks everyone for your patience, we had overwhelming demand on the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 and https://t.co/JmsKE49Gj5 is sold out for now. Use the notify button to get notified when stock is back.September 17, 2020

The cards also sold out almost immediately at Best Buy, B&H, Amazon and Microcenter, the latter of which was featured in photos that went semi-viral on social media with lines outside stores.