Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver for Control

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Nvidia today released the GeForce Game Ready 436.15 WHQL driver with improved support for Control, as well as fixes to a couple of known issues.

Nvidia didn't quantify any performance gains in Control like it often does with Game Ready drivers. Instead, it focused on Control's support for real-time ray tracing. The company said that Control uses ray tracing for reflections, lighting and shadowing. That should make the supernatural action title a bit more immersive--or at least make the otherworldly adventure that much more of a visual spectacle.

Nvidia said the driver also fixed an issue with Forza Motorsport 7 that led to corrupted in-game tracks. (Graphically corrupted, we mean, not morally.) Problems leading to a system crash "while installing the drivers on a system with GPUs from mixed architectures; for example, Fermi and Pascal" were said to be resolved as well. Yet so far Nvidia has stayed mum on other issues affecting performance in games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

People on various social platforms, including the Tom's Hardware community and Reddit, have complained about frame drops in numerous titles since Nvidia released the Gamescom Game Ready Driver on August 20. The release notes for this 436.15 WHQL driver don't mention those complaints, and the company hasn't responded to our request for comment, so it's not clear when the issue might be resolved. We'll update our coverage as required.

Nvidia did say this driver has some known issues: Tom Clancy's The Division 2 might crash when played with DirectX 12, Overwatch might crash before displaying a "Your rendering device has been lost" error and hovering over the timeline with YouTube in fullscreen mode in Firefox with G-Sync enabled might lead to flickering. That last issue can reportedly be resolved by setting the refresh rate to 60 Hz or 120 Hz or creating a profile with V Sync on.

The GeForce Game Ready 436.15 WHQL driver is available now from Nvidia's website and GeForce Experience. The company offered more information about Control's real-time ray tracing support on its blog and is currently bundling the game and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with certain RTX graphics cards. More information about this driver release can be found in the full release notes (PDF).