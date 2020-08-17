Nvidia Driver Preps Your PC for Microsoft Flight Simulator, WoW With Ray Tracing

Microsoft Flight Simulator finally hit today. As such, Nvidia is outing its usual Game-Ready graphics driver. However, support for the new sim isn't all this driver has going for it: This is a big one.

Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 452.06 WHQL driver also comes with added support for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, A Total War Saga: Troy and the new World of Warcraft Shadowlands beta that adds ray tracing to the huge MMORPG game.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As if that's not enough, Nvidia also added support for a total of eight new G-Sync Compatible monitors, including five models from Acer, one from Asus and one from Lenovo:

Acer XB273U GX

Acer VG272 LV

Acer XV272 LV

Acer CP5271U V

Acer X34 GS

Asus PG329

IO Data GC252UX

Lenovo Y25-25

Nvidia also updated GeForce Experience to add automatically optimized game settings for the following titles.

Barn Finders

Carrion

Death Stranding

Destroy All Humans!

F1 2020

Fall Guys

Griftlands

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Helltaker

Hyper Scape

Paper Dolls 2

Planet Coaster

Rocket Arena

Rogue Company

Shadow Arena

Shakes and Fidget

Space Haven

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris

Tetris Effect

Torchlight III

Total War Saga: Troy

This feature is especially handy if you don't want to spend time messing around to find the best settings for each title. GeForce Experience can automatically pick the right settings, according to your system's configuration and monitor.

To download Nvidia's driver, head to the download page and enter your details.