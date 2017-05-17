'Overwatch' To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary, Host Free 'Weekend' May 26-29

It's hard to believe Overwatch isn't even a year old. Blizzard announced earlier this month that the hero-centric, team-based shooter is a $1 billion franchise, it has more than 30 million players, and it regularly crosses over into the publisher's other games. Yet it's true--Overwatch won't get to celebrate the anniversary of its debut until later this month.

A celebration it shall be. Blizzard announced today that a Game of the Year Edition of the game will debut PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 23. The new release will replace the Origins Edition of the game, which featured five exclusive skins and some in-game extras. The Game of the Year Edition will include new skins, the same extras found in the Origins Edition, and 10 loot boxes you'll be able to ransack as soon as the game debuts. Blizzard didn't announce the Game of the Year Edition's price; the Origins Edition costs $60, while the base came currently costs $40.

The Game of the Year Edition will be part of an Overwatch Anniversary event kicking off on May 23 and ending June 12. Blizzard didn't offer much info about the event, but it did tease the rather long extravaganza on YouTube:

The company also said that Overwatch will get a free weekend from May 26-29. (What's with all these game publishers calling four-day events "weekends" lately?) The free weekend is available on all three platforms--PC, PS4, and Xbox One--and runs from 11am PT on May 26 to 11:59pm PT on May 29. Progress made in that time will transfer if you decide to purchase the game, so don't worry about sinking in a couple (dozen) hours only to have all your goodies ripped away. Note, too, that the game requires active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold memberships for PS4 and Xbox One.

Blizzard said it will reveal more information about the Overwatch Anniversary event as it approaches.