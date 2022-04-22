Phrozen Sonic Mighty Resin Printer Gets an 8K Upgrade

Phrozen is launching a new version of its midsize resin printer, the Phrozen Sonic Mighty, now with 8K resolution. The printer has a build volume of 218 x 123 x 235 cm, with an XY resolution of 28 microns on a 10-inch LCD screen.

(Image credit: Phrozen)

The Phrozen Sonic Mighty 8K is an improvement over last summer’s Phrozen Sonic Mighty 4K, which has a XY resolution of 52 microns on a 9.3 inch LCD screen. The 4K version will remain in the Phrozen line up, offering customers who can do without high res a $300 discount.

Pre-order sales started on the Phrozen website April 21 at 10am Eastern. Pre-order packs start at $850 and include the printer, 1 vat, 2 bottles of Aqua-Gray 8K resin, 1 FEP film, 1 screen protector, a gift and free sea shipping. Phrozen expects to begin shipping orders in June.

Phrozen started their 8K lineup in 2021 with the introduction of two resin printers, the Sonic Mega 8K and the Sonic Mini 8K. We reviewed the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K and declared it the one of the Best resin 3D printers.

The Phrozen Sonic Mighty 8K promises makers a much larger build space than the mini, with nearly the same level of high resolution.

The Phrozen 3D Facebook group announced that the Phrozen Sonic Mighty 8K will also feature a built-in camera to observe, pause and stop prints from your smartphone. The app will also record timelapse videos.

(Image credit: Phrozen)