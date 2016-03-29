PlayStation VR Core System Pre-orders Now Available

If you want to get your hands on a PlayStation VR (PSVR) device, today's the day. As of 7 a.m. PDT, you can pre-order the PlayStation VR Core system. Unlike the launch bundle, the Core version only contains the PSVR HMD.

You can pre-order the Core version from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart for $399.99 ($549 CAD). Surprisingly, there are still pre-order slots available for the launch bundle, which will cost you $499 ($700 CAD). The bundle includes the PSVR device, cables, a stereo headset, the PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation VR demo disc and a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds.

Sony initially stated that PSVR would cost $399, but that didn't include the cost of purchasing the controllers or the camera. Not every game will use the Move controllers, but most players will probably want them for the immersive experience. Each controller costs $50. Combine that with the $100 camera, and you're actually paying about $550 for just the headset and peripherals.

However, the launch bundle contains all of the necessary components as well as a demo disc and PlayStation VR Worlds for $499, which is a bargain when you consider that you'll have to pay $50 more just for the headset, controllers and camera. If you're one of the lucky few that already owns a PlayStation Camera and Move controllers, then your best bet is to pick up the new Core version.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.