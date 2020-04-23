PowerColor Quietly Prepares a Radeon RX 5600 XT for SFF Lovers

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX (Image credit: Scan Computers International Ltd.)

A new PowerColor graphics card has quietly hit pre-order. As spotted by German tech publication ComputerBase, the PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX graphics card packs the Navi 10 silicon in a tight package.

The new Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX, which sports the AXRX 5600XT ITX 6GBD6-2DH part number, features a dual-slot design. The graphics card's dimensions are currently unknown. The Radeon RX 5700 ITX, which is exclusive to the Japanese market, checks in at 175 x 110 x 40mm. Since the RX 5600 XT model looks like a very close copy of the RX 5700 variant, it might even share the same measurements.

Like the standard AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, PowerColor's offering features 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs) and 6GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. For reference, the vanilla Radeon RX 5600 XT has a 1,130 MHz base clock, 1,375 MHz game clock, 1,560 MHz boost clock and 12 Gbps memory. According to the specifications table from a listing on Scan Computers International Ltd, the Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX comes with a 1,560 MHz core clock and 1,620 MHz boost clock. It seemingly leverages 14 Gbps memory as well. However, we don't have official word on specs from PowerColor yet.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX doesn't have a lot of requirements. Preferably, you would want to insert the graphics card into a PCIe 4.0 slot, but don't fret if you don't have one, as it should work just fine in a PCIe 3.0 slot as well. The Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX only has one 8-pin PCIe power connector, so even a decent 500W can feed the little guy.

There are three display outputs available, meaning the graphics card can drive up to three displays concurrently. It supplies two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and a single HDMI 2.0b port, allowing you can enjoy resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 pixels.

Scan Computers International Ltd has the Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX listed for £299.99, which is about $370.84. If we subtract the 20% VAT, the graphics card could cost around $309.03. The UK retailer lists April 30, 2020 as the delivery date, so we can expect an official announcement around that time.