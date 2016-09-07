Sony Reveals Slimmer PlayStation 4, Arrives September 15 For $299

Over the past few weeks, photos surfaced of a slimmer version of the PlayStation 4. However, Sony hasn’t commented on whether or not the device is actually legitimate. That is, until now. At the “PlayStation Meeting” in New York, the company officially announced a new version of its PS4.
According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Andrew House, the new console will have the same components as its older brother but in a smaller form factor, so you can enjoy the same games and apps on a smaller device.
However, the best part of the announcement is that you don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the smaller PS4. It will be available on September 15 for $299.
Hell of a lot more than photos. There were full blown unboxings on youtube!
Just think about all the power wasted by millions of these things, each turned on for thousands of hours.
Until we see a teardown and power tests, we don't really know if a shrink or other power-saving measures have been implemented or not. Anyway these things don't really chew up that much power in use, and none/virtually none when "off" (depending on setting). Go attack something else... I think there's some room to dogpile on Otto cycle ICEs still. rolleyes.exe -nochill
Are you serious? A die shrink on the same generation console? Yeah THAT makes financial sense for both AMD and Sony. New fab = new mainboard needs just like in PCs. You do realize the PS3 went from the original "Fat Boy" from its Fall 2006 release to the "Slim" in its Summer 2009 release, right?
Nothing changed there either except smaller form factor with better cooling and reduced power consumption (both marginal at best, and I still own both versions). Exactly the only things this refresh have to offer. The next die shrink will be in the PS5, as it should be.
And regarding power use and heat output, my gaming PCs make these consoles look like a tablet drawing from the wall and pumping out heat by comparison.
As for power usage, it's covered pretty well on wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PlayStation_4_technical_specifications#Power_usage
250 W is a lot, when you think of this as a set top appliance or a HTPC. Even the 151 W measurement they listed will heat up a small room. And it's enough heat that I'd be concerned about fan noise - especially in a smaller chassis. Remember, it had a rather large APU, for 28 nm.
Try some fact checking, before making such indignant posts. PS3 launched at 90 nm, in Nov 2006. Less than 1 year later, they already had a respin at 60 nm. By 2009, they were down to 45 nm!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PlayStation_3_technical_specifications#Configurations
The volumes are high enough that it would absolutely make financial sense for Sony to do a respin on a smaller node, not least because it lets them use a smaller PSU and less cooling. The only wildcard is the new PS4 Pro, and how many of those they expect to sell vs. the Slim.
But they're not gaming PCs, nor would I want one in my living room.
I bought the Fat Boy PS3 (May 2007) and the Slim (April 2010). I only bought the Slim due to the Fat Boy BD optical laser dying, a known issue in the early models (that I later fixed). Gaming hours are just about average equal annually between PC and console. That never wavers (about 10hrs/week console, 10hrs/week PC). So again, for me, I see no difference in power use over all. This includes any ambient temp increases and A/C use in the summer months from running the warmer Fat Boy over the Slim. For someone who puts in 30+ hours/week in only console gaming, maybe it would be more important to them. But even then, I'll bet their monthly bill is not even $2/more a month in that scenario.
If you ever saw a teardown of the original, 380 W PS3, its centrifugal fan was something to behold.
BTW, I wish Sony had made a special-edition of PS3 that overclocked the 45/40 nm chips by even 10%. Just to hold framerates a bit better. I'm sure they had the margin. They could've also included a decent sized SSD. I think the PS4 Pro is a different kettle of fish, since the gap is big enough to really annoy buyers of the original PS4.
Update: I just read that the Slim's power supply's spec is 165 W, as compared with 250 W for the original PS4. So, that strongly suggests a respin on a smaller node.