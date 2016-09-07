Sony Reveals Slimmer PlayStation 4, Arrives September 15 For $299

Over the past few weeks, photos surfaced of a slimmer version of the PlayStation 4. However, Sony hasn’t commented on whether or not the device is actually legitimate. That is, until now. At the “PlayStation Meeting” in New York, the company officially announced a new version of its PS4.

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Andrew House, the new console will have the same components as its older brother but in a smaller form factor, so you can enjoy the same games and apps on a smaller device.

However, the best part of the announcement is that you don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the smaller PS4. It will be available on September 15 for $299.