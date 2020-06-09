Vulkan Support on the Raspberry Pi 4: Progress and Demo Pictures

The Raspberry Pi is well-known for its size and value, but soon it could be recognized for its considerable performance. A few months ago, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the development of Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4. Today the team released an update regarding the current state of the project as well as demo pictures to show their progress.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation)

Vulkan is a cross-platform graphics API. In January, the team managed to render a colored triangle using just a small portion of the Vulkan 1.0 API, but today they're using the Khronos Conformance Test Suite to pass over 70,000 tests.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation)

The demo pictures are visually impressive, especially when placed alongside the triangle rendered in January. However, the team has quite a bit of work ahead of them before the driver can be used in something as demanding as a video game. Until then, the workload is simply too complex to handle.