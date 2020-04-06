DIY Raspberry Pi Handheld Features Slide-Out Keyboard

Earlier this week, a creator in the Raspberry Pi community known as Rahmanshaber released a new version of his handheld Pi project. The MutantC V2 is similar to the MutantC V1 from last year, but this new edition comes with a few improvements—including support for the Raspberry Pi 4. Best of all, you can make this project yourself.

One of the biggest draws to the handheld is the slide-out keyboard mechanism. The MutantC V2 also uses an LCD touchscreen display. The entire housing is 3D printed with all of the files available for download on Thingiverse . You won't need any custom software, vanilla Raspbian should work fine. The most you'll need to do is install drivers for the hardware you're using.

The case is designed to hold a 4-inch or 3.5-inch touchscreen display, so you have some leeway when it comes to choosing your hardware. This edition recommends using an 18650 rechargeable battery for power. There are a few additional features like shoulder buttons for navigation and an expansion header for add-on boards.