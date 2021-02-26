Raspberry Pi Pico Drives EuroPi: A Custom EuroRack Module

Synth music met a new standard with the introduction of EuroRack synthesizers. Maker Rory Allen is using a Raspberry Pi Pico to take things a step further by opening the modular world of EuroRack synths to the creative benefit of an open-source module known as the EuroPi.

The goal was to provide an open-source tool for developers and artists in the DIY synth community. The EuroPi PCB was designed by Allen and features 4 analog outputs as well as 4 digital outputs.

(Image credit: Rory Allen)

The module can be programmed to create custom effects and changed again at any time to create a custom synth experience.

The PCB files are available to anyone who would like to recreate or modify the board design. Allen even has plans to sell pre-built modules for those who may not want to solder the board together themselves.

Read more about the project on Allen's Behance page and follow him YouTube for more cool projects.