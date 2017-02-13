Kaby Lake, 4K Touchscreen Come To 14-Inch Razer Blade Gaming Laptop

Razer announced that its 14” Blade gaming laptop can now be equipped with Intel 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors, in addition to a new 4K display option.

The Razer Blade remains relatively unchanged from the previous iteration, with a 14-inch display, 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage options. The device’s thin profile (0.70 inches) also remains unchanged with the update, and the Blade offers Killer Wireless AC and plenty of USB connectivity.

The Blade comes stock with a FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, but you can soon equip it with a 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen option, a first for the 14-inch model. Although the display may not pair well with a GTX 1060 for gaming, the increased screen pixel count is a definite plus for productivity-oriented users. The latest Kaby Lake processors also make the update, with the Blade offering an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor.

The new Razer Blade is available now from Razerzone, the company’s online store, with configurations starting at $1,899.The 4K display option won't be available until Q2, though.