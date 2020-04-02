Trending

Razer’s Blade 15 Gets 10th Gen Core i7, RTX Super, Plus Keyboard Fix

Finally, the right shift key is in the correct place

Razer Blade 15 Lineup

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is refreshing its Blade 15 gaming laptop today with Intel’s new H-series Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX Super graphics. Additionally, it’s getting a slight keyboard redesign with an elongated right shift key, undoing a few years of poor typing experiences.

There will be two configurations coming in May: the Base Model (starting at $1,599.99) and Advanced Model (starting at $2,599/99). Here’s a quick look at their respective specs.


Razer Blade 15 Base ModelRazer Blade 15 Advanced Model
CPUIntel Core i7-10750H (6C/12T)Intel Core i7-10875H (8C/16T)
GPUUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-QNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or 2080 Super Max-Q
RAM16GB DDR4-293316GB DDR4-2933
Storage256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD512GB or 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
Display144 Hz Full HD or 4K OLED300 Hz Full HD or 4K OLED Touch
PortsThunderbolt 3, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI, Gigabit EthernetThunderbolt 3, SD Card reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI
Battery65Wh80Wh
Chroma RGBSingle-zonePer-key
Windows HelloNoYes

The Base Model will use the new Intel Core i7-10750H with 6 cores, 12 threads and a 5.0GHz boost clock. It also starts with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and goes up to an RTX 2060 Max-Q or 2070 Max-Q. The Advanced Model uses an 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i7-10875H with a 5.1GHz boost clock, as well as either an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. 

(Image credit: Razer)

The differences don’t stop there. The Advanced Model has options for more storage and display options with touch or up to a 300 Hz refresh rate, as well as an SD card slot, though the Base Model gets an Ethernet port. Additionally, the more-expensive version has per-key RGB lighting (as opposed to single zone), Windows Hello functionality with an IR webcam and a larger battery. Both come with 16GB of RAM, expandable up to 64GB.

For those following the Blade line for the last few years, the keyboard is getting a welcome change on each version: the right shift key is being elongated and the up/down arrow keys are being moved to half-height, which should allow for a more natural typing experience. 

We’re looking forward to testing the new Blade 15 when it lands in our lab--or in our living room if we're still working from home when the new Blades are slated to arrive in May.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dantte 02 April 2020 14:32
    I ordered a Razor Pro 17, and promptly returned it; the quality was good but there is one big negative that Razer and some other laptop manufacturers dont tell you... you can only run a single external monitor off the graphics card! This is not a hardware issue, its a manufacturer determined setting in the BIOS that you cant change. Connecting a TB3 dock with dual display will only allow a single display output on the dock to function and this also then disables the on-board HDMI when the dock is plugged in. If you want to run multiple displays you have to use a eGFX dock over TB3 or an older USB dock which creates virtual displays and runs off the CPU. I wonder if Razer has changed this with the new models?

    For most who plan to use the laptop strictly for person use, you'll probably have a single external monitor and for this its great. I was going to use it for both work and play, my work setup uses (3) external monitors and the laptop screen is the 4th. I use the same (3) external monitors for my person desktop which is getting to the end of its life cycle and I dont want to upgrade anymore, time for new and was hoping the razer could replace both.
    Reply
  • veridiux 06 April 2020 08:59
    Hey, I'm not sure how old your Pro 17 was, but I have a Razer Pro 17 and Razer Blade 15 2019 and I run a 27" 1440p monitor and a 65" 4ktv off them at the same time. Maybe, I'm using a different setup than you are but I just wanted you to know that I can definitely run more than one display at once. Including the built in display, I run 3 at once.
    Reply