Razer Green Switches Now Made Exclusively By Kaihua (Update: Nope)

By

Update, 6/23/16, 10:55am PT: After publishing the original article below, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan reached out to me to disconfirm the Kaihua statement about the exclusivity of the Razer Green switch. I have now been informed that, as I previously wrote, there are still multiple manufacturers producing the Razer Green switch. Kaihua is one of them. Greetech is another. Razer would not state whether there are others.

I had previously suspected that Greetech was in the mix, but after my interaction with Tan, I sought to dig deeper. I removed a switch from a BlackWidow X Chroma to see if I could find any identifying information. Sure enough, there is a stamp under the switch that shows Greetech is this switch's manufacturer.

Razer Green switch made by Greetech

In summation: Although I had confirmation from Kaihua that it was the sole manufacturer of the Razer Green switch, that information was incorrect. There are still multiple manufacturers of the Razer Green switch, including (but possibly not limited to) Greetech. 

A version of the original article is below, with heavy modifications to the copy and with the incorrect information redacted:

Razer is not simply rebranding Kailh switches. Manufacturers including Kaihua make switches to Razer’s specifications, and although the Razer Green switch is in many ways similar to the Kailh Blue switch, they are by no means identical.

In an earlier briefing, Razer mentioned in passing that it had built some of its own production lines and ostensibly improved on its Green switch. For example, it claimed to have boosted the lifespan of the switch to 80 million clicks. The company, however, has remained coy about what exactly that all means. We presume it has much to do with enhanced quality assurance measures.

Razer has not divulged precisely which of its keyboards will use the gussied-up version of the switch, but expect all of the new BlackWidow X keyboards (except of course the Cherry MX versions) to ship with them.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • siman0 23 June 2016 14:23
    Hope they bring up quality in their product lines... I jumped ship to corsair becuase of quality issues...
    Reply
  • scolaner 23 June 2016 15:10
    18168289 said:
    Hope they bring up quality in their product lines... I jumped ship to corsair becuase of quality issues...

    Quality issues with a Razer keyboard specifically or with Kaihua-made switches?
    Reply
  • Timothy_11 23 June 2016 21:49
    Had 3 Razer keyboards (all Cherry MX), and not a one of them worked after being 12 months old. I now refuse to touch Razer products. I have Corsair & Thermaltake keyboards.
    Reply
  • JCM 24 June 2016 15:00
    I have a Razer backlit keyboard but who was the dummy that didn't illuminate the special character keys i.e.. @, (, ) etc. Makes it a pain in the but compared to my older lodgetec backlit keyboard.
    The best keyboard - except for not being backlit) is my 1992 IBM. Better tactile touch and sloping keyboard.
    Reply
  • bloodroses 24 June 2016 16:20
    Same issues with Razer quality. Both of my friends Deathadders; neither lasting more than 6 months. My wife's Blackwidow keyboard didn't even work right the first time upon purchase. The feel of the keys was also horrid. It was returned the next day and replaced with a Walmart cheapo until we find a better one online.

    In comparison, my last logitech mouse: 5 yrs. Just replaced it with a new Logitech. My current Keyboard is a Rosewill Cherry blue keyboard: still running strong after 2 years. Once I replace it, it will probably be a Ducky.
    Reply