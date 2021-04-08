Get $350 off This Sabrent 2TB Rocket M.2 SSD

NVMe SSDs are as fast as they are expensive, with prices ranging in the hundreds of dollars for anything of a substantial capacity. That is why we’re big fans of this special offer that shaves a huge $350 off the list price.

For a limited time at Amazon and B&H , you can pick up this 2TB Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD for just $249.98, which is a 58% saving.

Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVMe SSD: was $599.99, now $249.98 at Amazon

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,700 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent’s software package helps you make the most of your drive.View Deal

Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVMe SSD: was $599.99, now $249.98 at B&H

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,700 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent’s software package helps you make the most of your drive.View Deal