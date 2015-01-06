SanDisk Outs New SSD Plus, Ultra II mSATA SSD And Ultra Dual USB Drive

SanDisk SSD Plus

Today at CES 2015, SanDisk introduced a new 2.5-inch entry-level solid state drive called the SanDisk SSD Plus. This new SSD is ideal for desktop and laptop owners who want to increase performance without having to shell out big bucks, according to the company. SanDisk also introduced the SanDisk Ultra II mSATA SSD and the Android-friendly SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0 during the electronics show.

The specifications of SanDisk's SSD Plus show that the 120 GB model provides sequential read speeds of up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 180 MB/s. The 240 GB model is a bit zippier, providing sequential read speeds of up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 350 MB/s. Both are shock resistant up to 1500 G, have a MTBF of 1.75 million hours, and come with a three-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Ultra II mSATA SSD

For those looking for an mSATA solution, the Ultra II mSATA SSD is offered in three capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. All three have sequential read speeds of up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 500 MB/s. However, the IOPS numbers are different, with read speeds of up to 97K IOPS and write speeds of up to 67K IOPS, depending on the model.

Customers can download the SanDisk SSD Dashboard for free, according to the company. This application provides tools that keep the SSDs healthy including updating the firmware, cloning software for transferring files to the new storage solution, TRIM scheduling and more. The company has even thrown in Trendmicro's Titanium antivirus and Absolute Lojack into the software mix.

SanDisk Ultra Dual USB 3.0 Drive

As for the new Android-friendly flash drive, the SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive features both a microUSB connector for sending/retrieving files on an OTG-compliant Android smartphone or tablet and a USB 3.0 connector for sending/retrieving files on a PC or Mac at speeds of up to 130 MB/s. This drive comes in three flavors: 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB.

On the pricing front, the SanDisk SSD Plus will cost $69.99 for the 120 GB model and $109.99 for the 240 GB model when they arrive in Q1 2015. The Ultra II mSATA SSDs will arrive in the same quarter costing $73.99 (128 GB), $115.99 (256 GB) and $220.99 (512 GB).

The SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0 is available now, priced at $22.99 (16 GB), $39.99 (32 GB) and $64.99 (64 GB).

