Sapphire's RX 460 Comes With Neat New Dual-X Cooler, Too (Updated)

The Radeon RX 470 only just landed, and AMD already unleashed the RX 460. Naturally, it’s no surprise that Sapphire is right on time for the party with its Nitro Radeon RX 460 4G and the Radeon RX 460 2G – one luxurious approach to an RX 460 and one a budget approach.

The Nitro RX 460 4G carries the new Dual-X cooler, which gives the card a neat appearance and “Quick Connect” fans. These fans can be easily removed for cleaning, or replaced entirely in case one of them breaks, preventing you from needing to send in your entire graphics card for repair. The RX 470 and RX 480 variants with this cooler come with RGB lighting, but sadly this RX 460 Nitro does not. Thankfully, the fans do spin down under low loads. The GPU is clocked at 1,250 MHz (50 MHz faster than the reference specification), whereas the memory remains at a standard 7.0 Gbps.

As a more affordable offering, the Sapphire Radeon RX 460 2G with its 2 GB of GDDR5 memory doesn’t offer the high-end Dual-X cooler, but rather a more generic dual-fan cooler. Its GPU comes clocked at 1,210 MHz (just 10 MHz over the standard clocks), and memory also remains clocked at 7.0 Gbps.

The standard 2 GB RX 460 will cost $119, whereas the more lavishly equipped 4 GB Nitro variant will cost $20 more at $139.

GPU Boost Clock Memory Size Memory Clock Sapphire Radeon RX 460 Nitro 4G 1250 MHz 4 GB GDDR5 7.0 Gbps Sapphire Radeon RX 460 2G 1210 MHz 2 GB GDDR5 7.0 Gbps

Update, 8/8/2016, 11:13am PT: Sapphire clarified the 4 GB Nitro feature set and specified pricing.