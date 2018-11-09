Trending

Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition Hits Newegg Canada

By

AMD hasn't officially announced the Radeon RX 590 graphics card yet. However, the cat has been out of the bag for a while now. Today, Newegg Canada listed the the Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition on its marketplace.

First, a quick refresher. The Radeon RX 590 is rumored to be based around a revised Polaris 30 silicon, which is basically a die-shrink from the Polaris 20 silicon employed in the Radeon RX 580. According to an October 29 tweet by Andreas Schilling, an editor at HardwareLuxx, the Radeon RX 590 will come out of the 12nm FinFET oven.

Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition Specs

According to the Newegg posting, Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition measures 260 x 135 x 43mm. The graphics card features a 2.2-slot design and employs the distinctive blue Dual-X cooler. Its cooling system reportedly consists of a combination of two 8mm and two 6mm heat pipes that transfer heat away from the internal components to the heat sink, whereby a pair of 95mm dual-ball bearing fans provide it with active cooling. Newegg's listing says the fans only spin up when the GPU temperature hits 54 degrees Celsius (129.2 degrees Fahrenheit). An eight-layer PCB with a 6-phase power delivery subsystem is said to be hidden underneath the large blue cooler. The graphics card reportedly carries Sapphire's Black Diamond 4th Chokes, which, according to the manufacturer, are 10 percent cooler and 25 percent more power efficient than conventional chokes. Power to the graphics card runs through a 6-pin and a 8-pin PCIe power connectors, the specs say. 

As expected, it looks like the Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition is equipped with 2,304 stream processors, 36 compute units and 8GB of GDDR5 memory across a 256-bit memory interface. The graphics card comes equipped two performance profiles, which users can choose via the switch on the side of the graphics card, the posting says, adding that the Nitro Boost profile cranks the graphics card's boost clock up to 1,560MHz and the memory clock to 8,400MHz. The silent profile, on the other hand, should maintain the boost clock at 1,545MHz and the memory clock at 8,000MHz. 

There is reportedly a total of five display outputs on the graphics card: two DisplayPort outputs, two HDMI ports and a DVI-D port. The Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition also features dual UEFI BIOS.

Pricing

The Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition is listed by a third-party seller for 600 CAD (~$450 / £349). With the rebate applied, the price goes down to 500 CAD (~$378 / £291). Nevertheless, the pricing should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Newegg posting could just be a placeholder.

12 Comments
  • mgmediasolutions 09 November 2018 20:54
    What a joke. $499 CAD... (WITH REBATES No LESS). Hopefully, some of the lower end models like the Pulse, or Power Colour Dragon's come in at $350 CAD or so.
    Reply
  • nitrium 09 November 2018 21:05
    So that pricing puts in the same price category as a GTX 1070Ti. That's a pretty tough act to match performance wise. Be interesting to see if AMD manages it, and also won't that cannibalise AMD's own RX Vega 56 GPU, which also costs about that?
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 09 November 2018 21:19
    People should note that this is a 3rd party seller on Newegg, not sold by Newegg itself. I find that 3rd party sellers are typically bad for price gouging (same as on Amazon), probably trying to take advantage of limited availability at launch. I'm pretty confident Newegg will have it listed for less when they get it.
    Reply
  • King_V 09 November 2018 21:30
    That they're able to boost the memory clock is interesting - I expect that will have more of an effect that the core clock increases.
    Reply
  • t99 10 November 2018 01:03
    This card needs to sell for under 300$ u.s.. If it's only maybe 25% better fps than a 1060 then it can't cost over twice as much lol. 6gb 1060s selling now for no more than 250$ and that's kind of the high side.

    Maybe I would consider this at 280$ for a nice gaming x model or equivelant. If they don't want all the current 480/580/570/1060/1050ti users to wait on a 2060 or buy used 1070ti or a new 2070 then the price better be damn competitive
    Reply
  • jfunk 10 November 2018 04:01
    That's a BS price. Just some shady vendor trying to get people to click buy now and they'll fill the order later after they buy it from some other retailer for cheap.
    Reply
  • totalinsanity4 10 November 2018 05:33
    I genuinely hope that's not the final price. At that point why not just buy a Vega 56??
    Reply
  • derekullo 10 November 2018 08:59
    Blame Canada!

    https://youtu.be/bOR38552MJA?t=21
    Reply
  • Adam_68 10 November 2018 12:58
    But what is the mining hash-rate?
    Reply
  • mihen 10 November 2018 14:09
    It's 250 CAD max. It's mining hash-rate is probably a bit higher than the RX 570 with bios flash, but probably less than the Vega 56.
    Reply