Introversion Software's 'Scanner Sombre' Arrives April 26

You might know Introversion Software for its most recent game, Prison Architect. The small studio has continued to work on game prototypes since that title's release, and it's finally coming out with a new game on April 26. Instead of building and managing an entire prison complex, you’ll explore a vast and mysterious cave with the help of a scanner in Scanner Sombre.

The objective of Scanner Sombre is simple: You have to make your way through a complex cave network in an attempt to return to the surface. However, most of the cave paths are in complete darkness, and you can only navigate them with the help of a LIDAR (light detection and ranging) scanner. This scanner will map out your surroundings with a plethora of light points, which translates into a 3D map of the cave. Because of the many pathways available throughout the cave network, you’ll probably find some dead ends or paths that loop around to the same sections. You might also encounter some strange figures, which suggests that you might not be alone in the subterranean caverns.



The game was revealed last year as part of an update video for Prison Architect. It was one of two prototype games created by the studio, and even though it was in development for last year, a release date wasn’t announced until today.



When it comes out on Wednesday, you can purchase it through Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store for $12, but it will be available for a limited time with a 20% discount, which brings it down to roughly $10.

