Remote AR Now Supports 3D Remote Assistance With Microsoft HoloLens

Scope AR announced that it’s augmented reality remote assistance application Remote AR now supports Microsoft’s HoloLens and its spatial tracking technology to bring remote assistance into the third dimension.

Scope AR’s Remote AR remote assistance platform is an enterprise-level augmented reality utility that helps field technicians do their job more efficiently. The software enables technicians to connect remotely with experts who can walk them through an unfamiliar repair procedure. Scope AR originally targeted tablet devices, such as iPads, to relay images and video between the on-site technician and the remote expert.

The first version of Remote AR came out long before Apple released ARKit and Google released ARCore, so Scope AR relied on fiducial markers for tracking. In June, Scope AR announced that it adopted Wikitude’s Instant Tracking SLAM technology and Google's Tango technology so that you don’t need to use fiducial markers anymore. Today, the company released a version of the software for HoloLens, which takes 3D remote assistance to a new level. The HoloLens version allows you to keep your hands free to work, while you receive live assistance on the screen in front of you.

Remote AR isn't Scope AR's first HoloLens-supported application. In May, the company added HoloLens support to its Worklink assistance software.

“Remote AR was designed from the ground up to support enterprise needs of getting expert knowledge to workers, when and where it’s needed, by allowing users to select their device of choice, whether it’s a smartphone, a tablet, or now, Microsoft HoloLens,” said Scott Montgomerie, CEO and co-founder of Scope AR. “We’re seamlessly integrating the latest technologies, like Microsoft HoloLens, into our solutions so organizations can focus on the work at hand, secure in their knowledge that they can take advantage of AR today and deploy the best devices for their workforce.”

One of the key features of Remote AR is that it allows experts to draw on the screen to point the technician to specific items of concern on whatever they are working on. That could be a connection to check, or a location of a bolt to remove, or something along those lines. With earlier versions of Remote AR, experts were limited to 2D doodles, so it could be hard to pinpoint some thing. With the HoloLens version, experts can take advantage of HoloLens’s spatial awareness to give more precise instructions.

The HoloLens version of Remote AR also allows the remote expert to focus on different parts of the hardware than where the technician is working, which means that as a tech follows one set of instructions, the expect can be annotating the next step in the repair process.

Scope AR’s Remote AR software works seamlessly between platforms, and the software license is platform agnostic, which means that if you own one version you own them all. The Remote AR software for HoloLens is available now.