Silverstone Unveils Compact Krypton KR02 CPU Cooler

It’s been a busy week for Silverstone releasing new products. Just yesterday it announced additional Strider Plus Bronze modular PSUs to their lineup. Today, it added a new heatsink to their Krypton Series of CPU coolers in the KR02. The KR02 is a compact, single bank tower cooler that stands only 125 mm high and uses three copper heat pipes to send heat from the copper base into the fin stack. Like the KR01 before it, the Silverstone says Krypton series coolers are designed to perform well while still being affordable.

The KR02 measures 92 x 125 x 51 mm (WxHxD) and uses a copper base with three 6 mm heat pipes weaving their way through the fin stack. Wedged between the fin stack and on top of the copper base is an additional heatsink for more heat dissipation directly from the base. Airflow is maximized through the fin array via a staggered heat pipe configuration, allowing the air to flow more freely through the fins. The heat pipes themselves will make direct contact with cooler air in this configuration. Silverstone doesn’t quote a wattage capacity but does note that CPUs with a TDP over 130 W require a case with efficient airflow.

Moving the air through those fins is a hydraulic bearing 92 mm PWM fan, which runs at approximately 800-2800 RPM and is said to provide anywhere from 15.1 to 56.1 cubic feet per minute (no static pressure rating was listed). Noise levels were measured at 13.6 to 34.8 dBA, which is whisper quiet.

The KR02 supports Intel's LGA775/115x/1366/2011/2066 CPU sockets and AMD sockets AM2/AM3/AM4/FM1/FM2. In order to mount the cooler in the proper orientation on AM4 platforms (Silverstone designed the unit to send air out the back of the case), an additional bracket will need to be purchased. As of the time of publishing, the KR02 bracket was not listed on Silverstone's website.

Silverstone did not revealing pricing or a release date for the offering.