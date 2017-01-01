Silverstone Announces Budget-Oriented RL06 Steel ATX Case

Silverstone announced its RL06 ATX case, which is built primarily of steel and features a plastic transparent side-window.

The RL06 will be available in two different color schemes: black with red trim or white with silver trim. The base model ships with just one 120mm fan on the rear of the case, but there is also a pro version that comes with three additional 120mm LED fans mounted on the front of the case.

The inside of the RL06 case offers plenty of space for GPUs, and it has clearance for cards up to 13.7 inches (348mm) long. There is also sufficient headroom for CPU coolers up to 158mm tall.

The space allocated for storage drives is somewhat limited, though: There are just three 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch bays. There aren’t any external drive bays, either, which means you can’t add an optical or hot-swap drive. It also prevents you from adding a card reader or additional USB ports to the front I/O panel.

Silverstone engineered a front I/O panel with ample connectivity support, though, including two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm Mic-in jack, and an audio jack.

The case will be released sometime this month, and the standard version carries an MSRP of $80. There isn’t any word on the price of the pro model, though.