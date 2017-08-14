Trending

SilverStone Brings Tempered Glass To Redline Series Chassis

With new tempered glass versions of its RL06-G and RL06-GP cases. SilverStone has joined the growing list of companies offering tempered glass side panels on a budget line of chassis.

Fans of SilverStone’s Redline series chassis will appreciate features such as support for up to ATX motherboards and seven expansion slots. The RL06-G and RL06-GP cases are able to accommodate CPU coolers as tall as 158mm, full-length graphics cards up to 348mm, and power supplies as long as 200mm. 

Both chassis have mounting locations for three 3.5” hard disks and two 2.5” solid state drives located behind the motherboard tray. The latest editions to the Redline series come standard with a full length power supply shroud that covers both the PSU and three of the chassis’ five hard drive mounting locations.

Cooling for the RL06-G is handled by a trio of 120mm intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust fan. The RL06-GP is fitted with three red LED fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be fitted in the front and top of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis.  Both chassis are outfitted with magnetic dust filters.

The RL06-G and RL06-GP are available now with an MSRP of $90 and $100, respectively, and come in a variety of color combinations.

ModelSilverStone Redline RL06-G / RL06-GP
Case TypeMid-Tower
Motherboard SupportATXMicro-ATX
Expansions Slots7
Dimensions (WxHxD)200 x 477 x 455mm
Drive Bays3.5” x 32.5” x 2
Fan Support3 x 120mm Front (3 LED included with Pro)2 x 140mm Front3 x 120mm Top2 x 140mm Top1 X 120mm Rear (included)
Radiator Support120, 140mm, 240mm Front120, 140mm, 240mm Top120mm Rear
CPU Cooler Max Height 158mm
GPU Max Length348mm
SPU Max Length200mm
Price$90 - $100
  • dstarr3 14 August 2017 20:10
    notbad.jpg
  • Kennyy Evony 14 August 2017 20:22
    why not make the entire case acrylic with glass side panels to make it look like scratch resistant on front end? looking at cases with full transparent panels still looks like you have lost the side panels to a pc...
  • Karadjgne 14 August 2017 20:54
    Still confuses me when the best selling aftermarket cpu cooler worldwide is 160mm tall, that they'd continue to push cases at 158mm, especially after a revamp to fit glass on the side vrs the older framed acrylic version panels
  • RedJaron 15 August 2017 04:11
    And here I am, still waiting for a good successor to their Raven 3 case.
  • Karadjgne 15 August 2017 05:17
    Nods. For as 'high-end' as Silverstone comes across as, everything from cases to psus, it just seems to me, imho, that most of the Silverstone stuff is pretty lackluster.
  • fonzy 15 August 2017 11:50
    There's not enough itx, matx cases IMHO. Personally I think people are starting to move to more compact PC's than having these great big cases sitting next to there desk.
  • RedJaron 15 August 2017 16:52
    MicroATX cases, perhaps. But saying there aren't enough ITX cases? More than half of SliverStone's case portfolio is catered to the ITX and HTPC crowd. Cooler Master, Fractal Design, Corsair, Thermaltake, Rosewill, and BitFenix all have a sizable selection of small cases.
  • Karadjgne 15 August 2017 18:18
    In the US. Once you go across the pond, that can and does change. I went looking for mITX and mATX cases in UK the other day and had a list of 20, mainly BitFenix and Fractal. The ATX case list was pages long. The best place to find full towers outside of the US is India, seems they are in demand due to excessive amounts of available fan ports and easy 280mm aio/ 160mm+ big air capability.
  • RedJaron 15 August 2017 20:36
    Fair enough.
