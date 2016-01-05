Swiftech Launches Drive X2, Drive X2 Prestige AIO Liquid Coolers

Swiftech introduced two new series of all-in-one liquid cooling systems that build upon the success of the company’s H220 X series coolers by using updated components and adding RGB lighting to keep up with the latest trends.

Swiftech has six new liquid cooling systems divided into two different series. The company said the Drive X2 series is meant to be an affordable option for the average person, and the Drive X2 Prestige series is targeted towards the enthusiast that wants a more premium package.

Both the Drive X2 and Drive X2 Prestige series share most of the same components. Swiftech swapped the Apogee XL block that was included with the H220 X with the updated Apogee XL2 CPU block with a chrome plated copper base. The company said it redesigned the block to use a 100% acrylic top that lets you see the coolant flow through it.

Swiftech said both lines of Drive X2 coolers make use of completely redesigned radiator/pump/reservoir combos. The new coolers include a full size acrylic tube reservoir mounted to the lower side of the radiator that provides a better view of the fluid than the older design of the H220 X reservoir. Swiftech also installed Mayhem Ultra Clear Tubing, which it said was chosen for being maintenance free.

H220 X2 H240 X2 H320 X2 Radiator Material Brass Tubes, Copper Fins Brass Tubes, Copper Fins Brass Tubes, Copper Fins Body dimensions 127 x 254 x 28 mm 140 x 293 x 28 mm 127 x 375 x 28 mm Fill-port thread G1/4 G1/4 G1/4 Helix Fan Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25 mm 140 x 140 x 25 mm 120 x 120 x 25 mm Speed PWM adjst. 800~1800 RPM PWM adjst. 700~1800 RPM PWM adjst. 800~1800 RPM Airflow 24 ~ 55 CFM 35 ~ 90 CFM 24 ~ 55 CFM Static pressure 0.53 ~ 2.29 mmH20 0.25 ~ 2.29 mmH20 0.53 ~ 2.29 mmH20 Noise level <16 - <33 dB/A <5.3 - <28.8 dB/A <16 - <33 dB/A Nominal voltage 12 VDC 12 VDC 12 VDC Power input 2.4 w 2.4 w 2.4 w Connector 4-Pin 4-Pin 4-Pin Pump Speed PWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM PWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM PWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM Nominal voltage 12 VDC 12 VDC 12 VDC Power input 6 W 6 W 6 W Max. static pressure 2.8 mH20 3.98 mH20 2.8 mH20 Max. discharge 11 I/min 2.9 l/min 11 I/min Connector SATA SATA SATA MTBF 60,000 Hours 60,000 Hours 60,000 Hours Tubing Material PVC PVC PVC Dimensions 5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm) 5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm) 5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm) MSRP $139.95 $149.95 $164.95

Swiftech’s new Drive X2 and Drive X2 Prestige AIO liquid coolers come prefilled with clear Propylene Glycol, but the company includes Red, UV Blue and UV Green dyes to choose from if you’d prefer a colored look. Swiftech also installed RGB lighting for the CPU block, reservoir and accent lighting on the radiator, which should allow you the freedom to customize your setup as you wish.

The only real differences between the Drive X2 series and the Drive X2 Prestige series are the fans used to cool the radiator and the fittings used for the tubing. The Drive X2 comes equipped with basic barb fittings and standard high pressure helix fans. The Prestige series liquid coolers employ Noiseblocker eLoop fans and Lok-Seal black chrome compression fittings.

H220 X2 Prestige H240 X2 Prestige H320 X2 Prestige Radiator Material Brass Tubes, Copper Fins Brass Tubes, Copper Fins Brass Tubes, Copper Fins Body dimensions 127mm x 254mm x 28mm 140mm x 293mm x 28mm 127mm x 375mm x 28mm Fill-port thread G1/4 G1/4 G1/4 eLoop Fan Dimensions 120mm x 120mm x 25mm 140mm x 140mm x 25mm 120mm x 120mm x 25mm Speed PWM adjst. 800~2000 RPM PWM adjst. 500~1800 RPM PWM adjst. 800~2000 RPM Airflow 57.3 ~ < 132.4 m3/h < 123 m3/h 57.3 ~ < 132.4 m3/h Static pressure 0.58 ~ 2.24 mmH20 < 2.35 mmH20 0.58 ~ 2.24 mmH20 Noise level 7.83 ~ < 28.4 dB/A < 36.4 dB/A 7.83 ~ < 28.4 dB/A Nominal voltage 12 VDC 12 VDC 12 VDC Power input 1.9 w < 3.6 w 1.9 w Connector 4-Pin 4-Pin 4-Pin Pump Speed PWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM PWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM PWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM Nominal voltage 12 VDC 12 VDC 12 VDC Power input 6 W 6 W 6 W Max. static pressure 2.8 mH20 3.98 mH20 2.8 mH20 Max. discharge 11 I/min 2.9 l/min 11 I/min Connector SATA SATA SATA MTBF 60,000 Hours 60,000 Hours 60,000 Hours Tubing Material PVC PVC PVC Dimensions 5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm) 5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm) 5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm) MSRP $189.95 $199.95 $214.95

Swiftech said the new Drive X2 and Drive X2 Prestige liquid coolers are available now through the company’s worldwide distribution channels. Each series is available in three different sizes: the dual 120 mm H220 X2 and H220 X2 Prestige, the dual 140mm H240 X2 and H240 X2 Prestige, and the triple 120mm H320 X2 and H320 X2 Prestige.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.