First 'The Surge' Expansion Is 'A Walk In The Park'

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

It seems like everyone wants to compare their game to Dark Souls. Most of those comparisons are nonsense—they're simply using the term "Souls-like" to mean "difficult." Focus Home Interactive's The Surge, however, wears its Souls influence on its sci-fi-inspired sleeves. Now the game is getting its first expansion, and the devs cheekily named it "A Walk in the Park" to poke fun at its promised difficulty and the fact that it takes place outside.

At release, The Surge was praised for its visuals and for iterating on the Souls formula instead of simply copying it. But the setting changed little throughout the game; much of it took place in a desert scrapyard and dark hallways. You can only be impressed by a title's particle effects so many times before you get sick of trudging through the same environments to fight similar enemies. It's time for (wait for it) a walk in the park.

To be more specific: "A Walk in the Park" sends The Surge's exoskeleton-wearing protagonist to the CREO World amusement park. That doesn't mean he'll get a day off, however, because the park has been taken over by insane rescue workers and murderous robots. You know what comes next—you'll have to hack and slash your way through the park's denizens in search of glory, loot, and the satisfaction of surviving another day.

Here's what Focus Home Interactive said awaits you in "A Walk in the Park":

CREO World presents a wealth of fresh challenges for players. Originally built to celebrate CREO and its mission, the park is a radically different setting from the rest of the complex, full of branching paths and secrets to discover. Survive the raging mascots and explore the park's attractions, before taking on a fearsome boss in the devastated park. Through technical and spectacular fights, you will face this new threat, cutting and equipping 16 all-new weapons, sets of armor, and implants to upgrade and further customize the way you want to play.

"A Walk in the Park" will debut "at the end of the year" on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Focus Home Interactive said a complete edition of The Surge that comes bundled with the expansion will be available. Information about pricing and availability was not available, however.