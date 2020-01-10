Thermaltake's NeonMaker Software Lets You Edit RGB Animations Like You'd Edit a Video

Because there are so many RGB components and accessories, there are just a ton of RGB control panel applications that let you customize your light patterns. However, Thermaltake's new NeonMaker software is something different, because it allows you to create and edit lighting animations in much the same way you'd piece together a video clip.

Available for download right now on Thermaltake's website. NeonMaker allows you to build and save animations that are up to 45 seconds long, using any components that are part of the company's RGB Plus ecosystem. We had a chance to use NeonMaker at Thermaltake's CES 2020 suite and were impressed with its capabilities.

In the application, all the eligible components appear as icons at the top of the screen and you can drag them around to represent their position in the case. The setup in our demo was simply a series of Riing Quad case fans so all the icons were the same, but a Thermaltake rep said that other types of coolers such as AIOs would have icons that looked like the products do in real life.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can then click on each icon and set its colors. Each RGB device the has its own row in the overall timeline just like each video or audio clip has its own timeline when you're crafting videos in editors like Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro.

Once you're done with your animation, you can save it to a file, which you can share with friends or reload the next time you want to use it. NeonMaker does not replace Thermaltake's regular RGB Plus lighting control software; it just adds another way to express yourself through your PC's lighting.