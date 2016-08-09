Tobii's Eye-Tracking Features Coming For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided'

As if Deus Ex: Mankind Divided wasn’t futuristic enough, Eidos Montreal recently announced a partnership with Tobii that will allow players to use eye-tracking technology in Adam Jensen’s latest adventure.

Specifically, the developers worked with Tobii to create different eye-based abilities that could improve gameplay. For example, you can aim at specific targets just by gazing at them. You can also use the gaze to travel to a specific location around you, interact with objects or hide behind cover. However, the gaze-based cover system won’t be available at launch; Square Enix said it will come in a future update.

The eye-tracking software offers Extended View, which allows you to pan the game’s camera with your eyes. There’s also the Clean UI feature, which can bring up a section of the heads-up display (HUD) when you look at it. When you’re focused on a fight or sneaking around, the HUD will become nearly transparent so as to not distract you.

To promote the peripheral, as well as the game, Tobii is offering a bundle that includes Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and the Tobii EyeX controller for $139. The eye-tracking peripheral also works with Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, The Division and Arma 3.