Thermaltake Releases The Toughpower DPS G RGB Gold Series

Before Computex, Thermaltake announced that it would release its new Toughpower DPS G Gold series of PSUs in Q2. The effort took a little longer than anticipated, but better late than never. The Toughpower DPS G RGB Gold line consists of three 80 PLUS Gold certified PSUs with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. Thermaltake utilizes Japanese caps to increase reliability and employs a quiet 140mm RGB LED fan. Thermaltake designed the fully modular cable system to smooth the installation process, while the digital control board makes the new Toughpower PSUs compatible with Thermaltake's Smart Power Management (SPM) platform, which we analyzed in the TPG-1200D-P review. Microchip Technology provides the 32bit MCU used in the DPS G RGB Gold units. This MCU is the bridge between the system and the unit that allows users to monitor the status of the PSU.

Line Toughpower DPS G RGB Gold Models TPG-0650D-R, TPG-0750D-R, TPG-0850D-R Max. DC Output 650W, 750W, 850W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 140 mm HDB Fan (1500 RPM, RGB LED) Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Number of PCIe Connectors 650W/750W: 4 850W: 6 Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 180 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

The high-quality fan uses a Hydro Dynamic Bearing, but the max operating temperature is restricted at 40 °C while the ATX spec recommends at least 50 °C. The PSU is on the large side with a 7-inch depth, and the unit features an extended 10-year warranty period. The other two PSU companies that currently provide comparable warranty periods are EVGA and Corsair. The PSU has an adequate number of PCIe connectors for the capacity, and the cherry on top (for those of you that have windowed chassis) is the RGB LED ring around the fan. The new DPS G RGB Gold units are already available.